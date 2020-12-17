Sheffield United vs Manchester United, Premier League: live score and latest updates - AFP

Sheffield United vs Manchester United kicks off at 8pm on Amazon Prime Video

07:08 PM

Starting lineups

This is how the teams line up tonight.

07:07 PM

Thursday night football

Hello there and welcome to Thursday night football in the Premier League because yes, there must be a game of football on every single day of the year for this is the way things work now. Tonight's episode is brought to you by Amazon, that company that's delivering most of your Christmas gifts this year, and here's what Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has to say about it.

“This is a big run of games for us. After Villa on New Year’s Day, we have a little bit of a break in the league [for the FA Cup]. This period is going to be vital and it’ll be easier for me to answer around that time – I’d be disappointed if the players didn’t think we can put a challenge up.

“At the moment, anything goes in the league. There’s different reasons for different results. I feel we’re getting better but we have to improve quite a bit to take that next step as well.

“This season is going to be very up and down. Whoever finds the consistency and the energy will have a better chance than in the last few seasons, because there’s been a few runaway teams.

“For us, the quicker we can get the game in hand against Burnley played the better so that the league table looks as it should be.”

For those anti-OGS fans among you, a look at the PL table is worth your attention. If United win their two games in hand (this counts as one) they will climb to second, a point below Liverpool. I was sure Man Utd were supposed to be rubbish now. Ah well.

As for Sheffield United, they can't buy a win at the moment and are in real danger of being cut adrift. Chris Wilder can't change things too much because it worked so well last season but for whatever reason, they are in trouble. Let's see how they get on. Kick off is 8pm.