Diogo Dalot's wonderstrike leads Manchester United to win at Sheffield United

Manchester United made it back-to-back wins with a 2-1 victory over winless Sheffield United at Bramall Lane that was every bit as scrappy as the scoreline.

It was a game draped in emotion following the death of England and Manchester United legend Sir Bobby Charlton at the age of 86.

Scott McTominay kept up his scoring ways by making it 1-0 but conceded a penalty within five minutes. Oliver McBurnie converted the spot kick and it was 1-1 until the 77th minute.

That's when Diogo Dalot scored a sensational winner in the rain to lift the Red Devils to the win in a too-close affair away to the Premier League's worst team.

The Blades are in 20th place with one point and a league-worst minus-17 goal differential.

Man United pulls into eighth with 15 points, just one fewer than fifth-place Newcastle and six off the table lead.

What’s next?

Man United hosts Copenhagen in a pivotal Champions League group stage match on Tuesday before a Premier League visit from Manchester derby rivals Man City on Sunday, Oct. 25

Sheffield United goes to Arsenal at 10am ET Saturday.

Sheffield United vs Manchester United final score: 1-2

Goal: McTominay (28'), McBurnie (34'), Dalot (77')

Diogo Dalot goal video: Sensational strike puts Man Utd back on top

The game didn't deserve this bit of beauty, but everyone who put their eyes on it should feel rewarded for their patience.

Dalot tears into a shot from distance and Wes Foderingham doesn't get anywhere near it.

Man Utd may well get another nervy win.

Sheffield United vs Manchester United halftime analysis: 1-1

The home crowd will be pleased with their grit and determination, as well as the break in getting a penalty that Oliver McBurnie dispatched with vigor.

It's difficult to imagine Manchester United can find much to like from giving 56% of the ball to the Blades and holding a slim advantage in shot attempts (7-6).

It's been a scrappy game with good fortune in both of the goals. If Manchester United is anywhere near its tipping point, they need someone to give them a good hard shove.

Oliver McBurnie penalty goal

A cross goes off the hand of Scott McTominay, and the Scot goes from happy hero to unwilling goat in no time.

Oliver McBurnie goes to the spot to face Andre Onana, who suffered a leg injury early and might not be at his most mobile.

The Blades are level, as McBurnie makes sure Onana would have to go a long way if he were to stop the pen... which he had little chance to reach.

1-1.

Scott McTominay goal video: Scottish midfield pushes Man Utd in front

It had been a dreadful, dull, intensity-free opening half-hour for Erik ten Hag's men, but the Red Devils lead 1-0 nonetheless.

Scott McTominay chests down a loose ball and gets maybe half-power on a very tricky effort, but it's well-directed and they all count!

He's red hot.

How to watch Sheffield United vs Manchester United live stream link, odds, TV channel, news

Kickoff: 3pm ET Saturday

Odds: Sheffield United (+600) vs Manchester United (-225) | Draw (+375)

TV Channel/Stream: Watch online via Peacock Premium

Sheffield United lineup

Here's how the Bladesmen line up at the Lane against Manchester United!



Basham and Ahmedhodžić miss out through injury, with Robinson and McAtee coming back in.#SHUMUN || @PremierLeague pic.twitter.com/bHx7u9MJAP — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) October 21, 2023

Manchester United lineup

Focus on Sheffield United, injury news

OUT: John Egan (ankle), Chris Basham (ankle), Tom Davies (thigh), Daniel Jebbison (groin), Rhys Norrington-Davies (thigh), Max Lowe (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: George Baldock (calf), Ben Osborn (groin), William Osula (undisclosed)

Focus on Manchester United, injury news

OUT: Lisandro Martinez (foot), Tyrell Malacia (undisclosed), Jadon Sancho (disciplinary), Amad Diallo (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Raphael Varane (undisclosed), Casemiro (ankle), Sofyan Amrabat (back), Jonny Evans (foot), Luke Shaw (undisclosed), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (hamstring), Sergio Reguilon (thigh), Kobbie Mainoo (ankle)