Sheffield United vs Liverpool, Premier League 2019-20: live score and latest updates

Liverpool can make it 16 straight league victories

2:22PM

FT: Sheffield Utd 0 Liverpool 1

Really strong Sheffield United performance, who can feel confident of their chances of staying up on that showing. Liverpool a touch fortunate, but you need wins like that in a title-winning season.

2:20PM

93 minutes: Sheffield United 0 Liverpool 1

McBurnie nods one up in the air in the box but it is all too easy for Adrian to come out and catch. Oxlade Chamberlain replaces Mane for the last minute or so.

2:19PM

92 minutes: Sheffield United 0 Liverpool 1

Baldock pulled up for a foul that the home crowd are furious about. With some justification. Looked like Mane jumped into him.

Stephens gets down the left and drills a cross at Milner, United have a throw deep in Liverpool's half near the left corner flag. Two minutes left.

2:17PM

90 minutes: Sheffield United 0 Liverpool 1

Lundstram pings a diagonal forward and Basham is too strong for Robertson, but the cross is too high for McBurnie to do anything useful with. Liverpool goal kick.

Four added minutes.

2:16PM

88 minutes: Sheffield United 0 Liverpool 1

Quick feet in the are from Origi but he drags his shot wide of the near post. Nice up, back and through from Sheffield United but Adrian rushes out of his goal to clear before Clarke can get there.

Nicely worked by Origi and Fabinho to get Liverpool out and on the front foot and Milner, who replaced Firmino, plays some keep ball down the right.

2:13PM

85 minutes: Sheffield United 0 Liverpool 1

Liverpool threaten, but the move breaks down with a clumped pass from Fabinho straight out of play when he was trying to find Alexander-Arnold.

Sheffield United have chance to get forward again, and WHAT A CHANCE! Wonderful low pass from Fleck faded in behind the Liverpool defence, Adrian stayed at home but Clarke blazed over from eight yards middle of goal. Was that the game?

2:10PM

83 minutes: Sheffield United 0 Liverpool 1

Great defending by Fabinho, who some feel has the been the best player in the league so far this season, not mop up a dangerous move and quell the pressure.

Adrian has been booked for time-wasting.

2:08PM

81 minutes: Sheffield United 0 Liverpool 1

Brilliant from Firmino to spin away from his man on halfway and start another Liverpool attack. Bodies streaming forward but he decides to go to his left and Origi who slows the move down. Salah on the right looked a better option.

Sheffield United do have the chance to build pressure..they have a corner from their left.

2:06PM

78 minutes: Sheffield United 0 Liverpool 1

Leon Clarke being sent on by Chris Wilder, who needs his team to somehow re-create the energy and intent they had before the goal when they looked like scoring the opening goal.

Salah is clean through...looks the easiest thing in the world to score but Henderson stands up and reads it as he tries to slide it near post. Good save but a bas miss by Salah.

2:03PM

76 minutes: Sheffield United 0 Liverpool 1

It's a cliche to say the air has been sucked out of the ground, but the temperature of the game has dropped to such a degree that Liverpool now have so much time on the ball in midfield.

2:01PM

73 minutes: Sheffield United 0 Liverpool 1

Liverpool heading eight points clear as things stand, and Sheffield United look slightly dishevelled now. Liverpoo have the speed and class to finish this off on the break.

1:59PM

GOAL! Liverpool lead - rotten mistake by the goalkeeper Henderson

Liverpool hurl another cross in and again it is headed away, but only to Wijnaldum 20 yards or so out. He takes it on on the volley and connects well, but it is straight at Henderson who saves this 99 times out of 100. But this time is squirms under his body, Massimo Taibi style, and over the line. Liverpool lead.

1:57PM

69 minutes: Sheffield United 0 Liverpool 0

Liverpool win a free-kick but once again United head the cross clear and very nearly are away with Mousset but Fabinho stops him on halfway.

1:56PM

67 minutes: Sheffield United 0 Liverpool 0

Sheffield United have been just a positive, maybe more so, in this half. There's just a nagging thought in your head about the pressure piling on in the final 15 minutes.

There is some pressure now...but at the other end! Fleck dances through Liverpool's defence but it's a last ditch block by Robertson but he should have squared for McBurnie. All happening.

1:52PM

65 minutes: Sheffield United 0 Liverpool 0

Not quite that shape actually, Origi has gone to the left with Salah central. Origi beats his man straight away but Salah mis-cues his shot.

Mousset leads a counter to win vital yards on the pitch, and Norwood lets fly from range but Adrian got down well to his right to push it behind. Heart in mouths for Liverpool fans as the ball gets stuck under Matip's feet from the corner but they clear.

1:50PM

63 minutes: Sheffield United 0 Liverpool 0

Divock Origi receives his final instructions, he is about to join Liverpool's attack. Maybe a change in shape away from 4-3-3, which we do not see Klopp do too often. 4-2-3-1 with one of the midfielders hooked and the front three behind Origi perhaps.

Indeed it is, Jordan Henderson makes way.

1:47PM

60 minutes: Sheffield United 0 Liverpool 0

Liverpool starting to play with more fluency, Wijnaldum driving forward and finding Salah who was fouled in a central position about 30 yards out.

Henderson, TAA and Salah over it having a chat. Looks like they might be trying to work something like they did at Chelsea. No, Alexander-Arnold took the shot on and it was a rotten effort. Finished 20 rows back.

First sub of the game, Mousset replaces Robinson who put a great shift in.

1:44PM

57 minutes: Sheffield United 0 Liverpool 0

Nice dribble into midfield from Matip, but it does not yield the opening Liverpool are searching for. Excellent cross from the left from Henderson, but the other Henderson on the pitch reads it and gathers.

Penalty appeal from the Liverpool fans, though not from Mane who invited a sliding tackle from Fleck who did not look to get much of the ball...VAR does not intervene. A strange one, because Mane made nothing off it but replays show his foot was caught.

1:41PM

54 minutes: Sheffield United 0 Liverpool 0

Ooooh, that looked a chance from the resorting corner. Whipped in along the six-yard-line, Adrian came to punch and got nowhere near it buy McBurnie glanced over.

1:39PM

52 minutes: Sheffield United 0 Liverpool 0

Nice play by Fleck again who tries to find McBurnie with a reverse pass, but Van Dijk read it. Then Fleck whips another low cross in from the left than Van Dijk clears yet again. He is holding the back four together at the moment, both full-backs have been well below their usual standard.

1:37PM

49 minutes: Sheffield United 0 Liverpool 0

Egan has been so dominant on crosses, heading everything that moves. Looks like a big tactical switch from Jurgen Klopp: Fabinho has dropped into back three, with Robertson and Alexander-Arnold swapping sides at wing-back. Aaaaaaannnnd, now they have switched back again. Maybe they just found themselves there for a few minutes. One to keep an eye on.

1:34PM

47 minutes: Sheffield United 0 Liverpool 0

Liverpool straight on to the front foot and Fabinho unleashes a fierce volley from distance that is well blocked. Down the other end, Fleck drives past Henderson and into the penalty area. Robinson was free for a tap in but Van Dijk did well to get himself in line with ball and man to cut it out.

1:32PM

We're back under way

Sheffield United get us going in the second-half.

1:32PM

Players back out

Looks like Liverpool were out there early, with a Klopp rocket in their ear one imagines.

1:30PM

Turtleneck a staple of your recently retired footballer's wardrobe

1:23PM

Story of the first half

Sheffield United finding space in behind Alexander-Arnold. Robinson has drifted over there quite a bit and whipped some good crosses in.

The technical level of United's midfield has surprised me. Norwood, Fleck and Lundstram have passed cleanly and forward bar than one Fleck mistake before Mane's chance.

Liverpool are up against six central bodies - the three centre backs and the three central midfielders, so it's been difficult to feed passes into Mane, Salah and Firmino. All have tried to move wide at times, but been closed out.

1:17PM

HT: Sheffield United 0 Liverpool 0

Well played Sheffield United, and the home fans rightly give them the ovation they deserve. Liverpool should be ahead though after those two Mane chances.

1:16PM

45 minutes: Sheffield United 0 Liverpool 0

Nice play from the home side again, Robinson finding more space behind TAA, picks out Lundstram at the back post who heads across goal. McBurnie looks like nodding it home but Matip just about gets underneath him to head away from danger.

1:14PM

43 minutes: Sheffield United 0 Liverpool 0

Norwood and Lundstram work the ball out to the right flank and the cross is deflected behind. McBurnie was shouting for a corner, but Taylor gives the goal kick.

Liverpool go really deep to play out, Matip and Van Dijk dropping to their six yard line. Might be something in that, to try and drag United's defenders a bit higher up the pitch. Or if they don't move up, open space between the lines.

There's a mistake by Fleck though, a mis-placed square pass and Liverpool are away four on three! Salah squares it to Firmino who finds Mane in the left channel as the extra man, bearing dow on Henderson but his shot strikes the foot of the near post. Breaks to Firmino but his follow up is blocked. Should be 0-1.

1:10PM

41 minutes: Sheffield United 0 Liverpool 0

Liverpool yet to have a shot on target after nearly 40 minutes of a Premier League match, testament to United's good work and thoughtful strategy.

Egan and his central defensive partners have been fantastic so far. Robertson gets in on the overlap but another clumsy moment as he clumps a ball out for a goal kick.

1:08PM

38 minutes: Sheffield United 0 Liverpool 0

Half a chance for United...Stephens whips in a left-footed cross that finds Robinson in between the Liverpool centre-backs but he mis-times his leap and the attempted effort comes off his shoulder.

Liverpool go on the attack but Wijnaldum's shot from 25 yards or so is dreadful. Way over the bar.

1:06PM

37 minutes: Sheffield United 0 Liverpool 0

This is better, Henderson clips a ball behind the defence and Salah hows fantastic agility to spin O'Connell but United just about recovered to close the door and force him wide.

1:04PM

35 minutes: Sheffield United 0 Liverpool 0

Just as I say that....Liverpool release Mane with a long ball over the top from Van Dijk. Brings it down well, clean through with view of the whites of Henderson's eyes but the shot skewed off the outside of his foot and ballooned over. Liverpool's best moment.

1:03PM

33 minutes: Sheffield United 0 Liverpool 0

The balls runs away from Robertson, just another small piece of sloppiness that has pock-marked Liverpool's performance thus far. The way this going, it make take a set-piece for them to find a breakthrough. They rarely look so ineffective in open play.

1:01PM

30 minutes: Sheffield United 0 Liverpool 0

Liverpool took a while to break down Arsenal's diamond at Anfield, and with two up front and a tight midfield three blocking avenues to Salah, Firmino and Mane this is a similar task. The difference is United have five across the back which means they are far closer to press Liverpool's full-backs than Arsenal were. Working a treat so far. Salah getting frustrated, but he wins a foul from Stephens.

12:58PM

27 minutes: Sheffield United 0 Liverpool 0

Liverpool's centre-backs seeing so much of the ball, but progressing it has been far more difficult. Chris Wilder has done a good job during the week preparing Sheffield United for this, their approach has been spot on. Salah finds half a yard but his scuffed attempt from the edge of the box is wide.

Down the other end, Robinson's clipped cross from the left looks destined for McBurnie's head but Van Dijk wins a crucial header at the back stick. Would have been a goal. The home crowd roar as an aimless Liverpool ball sees the hosts regain possession and get back on the front foot.

12:54PM

24 minutes: Sheffield United 0 Liverpool 0

Liverpool finding it difficult to zip balls into the feet of the front three, and when they do their flicks and first time wall passes are not finding their targets.

Firmino drifts towards the left to successfully find some space and Liverpool switch the point of the attack to Alexander-Arnold but his heavy cross flies comfortably over.

12:52PM

22 minutes: Sheffield United 0 Liverpool 0

Beautifully worked move by the hosts, Fleck feeds a cute pass in behind Liverpool's midfield and they work it to Robinson in the right channel against Van Dijk. Takes the shot early, and it flashes past the far post. Replays show is was several feet wide, but plenty of power behind it.

12:50PM

20 minutes: Sheffield United 0 Liverpool 0

Sheffield United back in their 5-3-2 defensive shape. Matip tries to swing a spectacular long pass forward for Mane but it is just too strong and skips out for a goal kick. Mane is then penalised for a high boot on halfway.

12:47PM

17 minutes: Sheffield United 0 Liverpool 0

That was a bit more like it from Liverpool, superb pass through the lines from Matip and Firmino tries to work his magic around the edge of the area but the flick does not quite drop for anyone. Wijnaldum has a snap shot from distance that deflects wide but the corner comes to nothing.

12:45PM

15 minutes: Sheffield United 0 Liverpool 0

It is almost three-on-three between the United centre-backs and Liverpool's front three which you would think is a perilous state of affairs , but the Lundstram, Norwood and Fleck are doing a good job of staying narrow in midfield and blocking passing lanes.

12:43PM

12 minutes: Sheffield United 0 Liverpool 0

After than early squall of Liverpool pressure, Sheffield United are looking pretty comfortable and win their first corner of the game. From the right, they try and pick out Baldock at the back post but he gets underneath it.

12:40PM

10 minutes: Sheffield United 0 Liverpool 0

Firmino finds a pocket of space to feed Salah inside the box but nobody read the backheel.

Terrible giveaway on halfway from Alexander-Anrold enables Robinson to launch a counter, running straight at the two centre-backs who do enough to slow the move down. He spreads play to Basham on the right but his cross is dealt with.

12:38PM

8 minutes: Sheffield United 0 Liverpool 0

Game has gone slightly scrappy with a few throw ins deep in Liverpool's half. Sheffield United get some joy behind Alexander-Arnold again, a simple punt over the top and McBurnie was isolated one-on-one with Matip. The defender did well to slow him up and block a tame shot. Half-hearted appeals for handball but nothing to see there.

12:36PM

6 minutes: Sheffield United 0 Liverpool 0

It is a bona fide front two from the home team, ready to run into the space behind Liverpool's advanced full-backs if they can win the ball back.

Easier said than done because Matip and Van Dijk are so composed and Liverpool are stringing together moves with dozens of passes already. Sheffield Utd quite deep, but the whole unit is dropping so they remain compact.

12:34PM

4 minutes: Sheffield United 0 Liverpool 0

Liverpool pressure mounting, Sheffield Utd pushed back and unable to clear their lines.

But there is their first chance to attack...Stephens springs the move with a good forward pass and Matip and van Dijk were out of sync. McBurnie latched onto the pass in the left channel, chopped inside onto his right but shoots straight at Adrian. More promising.

12:32PM

2 minutes: Sheffield United 0 Liverpool 0

Liverpool try and turn the hosts around straight away with a long ball over the top but it skips through to Henderson. That was a feature of their approach at Burnley too, surprisingly direct.

Sheffield Utd trying to bring some energy and intensity to the game but Liverpool are playing through them quite comfortably at the moment.

12:30PM

We're off!

The sun has come out now, with half the pitch still in shadow, but the rain is still falling. Every country has a climate, only England has weather.

Anthony Taylor is our referee, and the away side get us under way as that Crispy Chip Butty song is blasted out by the Sheffield Utd fans.

12:26PM

Teams in the tunnel

Not long to wait until the Crispy Chip Butty song rings round Bramall Lane.

12:16PM

A bit drizzly in south Yorkshire

Credit: Reuters

12:10PM

Do Sheff Utd still bear a grudge?

You might remember this was Sheffield United's first fixture of the season the last time they were in the top-flight in 2006-7. Rob Hulse gave them the lead but they were denies a famous victory by a controversial penalty.

Credit: PA

Chris Morgan slid in at the feet of Steven Gerrard, making no contact but causing Gerrard to stumble as he hurdled the challenge, and Rob Styles gave the pen. It probably was a foul, but it was (and still is) unusual to see them given when there is no contact. Neil Warnock was apoplectic.

12:03PM

This is worth another look

Sheffield United's signature tactic are their 'overlapping centre-backs' and JJ Bull spoke to those in the know about how and why they do it.

We have seen players like Cesar Azpilicueta and Nacho Monreal stepping out of a back three to create an extra player in attack, but carrying on these runs all the way to the by-line is something different.

11:59AM

Klopp taking no chances

The front three all start following doubts about Mane's readiness earlier in the week, and Klopp has picked probably his tallest and most physical back six just in case Sheffield United try to test them on crosses. Matip and Van Dijk with Fabinho screening just in front of them - it will be difficult for Robinson and McBurnie to get any change from direct aerial play or second balls against those three.

That means United will need to work the ball through midfield to try and fashion chances, and that brings Liverpool's pressing traps into play. Chris Wilder's team do like to play on the deck in a fairly measured way - it will be interesting to see how they adapt today.

11:49AM

Sheffield United team: two up top

Blades boss Chris Wilder has selected the same 11 which defeated Everton at Goodison Park in the last Premier League outing.#SUFC �� — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) September 28, 2019

11:48AM

Liverpool team: Nothing to quibble with there

11:44AM

Another seamless win or potential banana skin?

Liverpool can make it 16 Premier League victories in succession today, but a plucky Sheffield United team are capable of making life difficult at Bramall Lane.

The league leaders were hanging on a tad at Chelsea last week and needed a freak goal by Trent Alexander-Arnold to break the deadlock at Burnley in the previous away game so Jurgen Klopp's team are not always free-flowing on the road.

The main news this morning concerns off-field matters, with the EFL investigating whether Liverpool fielded an ineligible player in the Carabao Cup at MK Dons. They could face a fine or potentially expulsion from the competition.

Liverpool chief executive Peter Moore also appeared a touch premature when he boasted of the club being 'back on their perch', a reference to Sir Alex Ferguson's comments when he arrived at Manchester United.

Klopp was asked about the comment at his pre-match press conference, and admitted he was unsure what the expression implied.

He said: “What I heard is how it often is in life, without the context. We are all adults and we say things and sometimes people have to deal with things that I say and in this case people seem to think I have to deal with things Peter said.

“I'm not angry about him or whatever. I like Peter. So now if people come to me constantly and ask, 'are you still on the perch or not?' I still won't understand what the word perch means.”

Sadio Mane was an injury doubt but is expected to make it, while James Milner is likely to be rested after playing at MK Dons.

Sheffield United have been competitive in all their games but look slightly blunt up front, and this game might be decided by how they avoid Salah and Mane isolating their wide centre-backs in their back five.