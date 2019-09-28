Sheffield United vs Liverpool: Peter Crouch impressed with Reds’ ability to win ‘ugly’

Dean Henderson of Sheffield United reacts to Georginio Wijnaldum of Liverpool (not pictured) scoring: Getty Images

Liverpool’s gritty form is what is expected of a team poised to become Premier League champions, says Peter Crouch.

Jurgen Klopp's side claimed their 16th successive victory in their match against Sheffield United, extending their lead at top of the league to eight points ahead of Manchester City.

The match was arguably the side’s toughest away trip of the season, as a newly promoted United fought hard and threatened all over the pitch.

It even looked like the Blades might snatch a shock victory until a shot from Georginio Wijnaldum slipped under Dean Henderson’ body.

Henderson’s error sees Liverpool extend their lead at the top by three points, leading to much respect for the side from Crouch.

"You can’t blitz teams every week," the former striker said on BT Sport. "They dug in at Chelsea, they dug in today. They’ve won ugly.".

Joe Cole, another former Liverpool player, confessed he feels Klopp's side are now complete enough to win the title after missing out on by one point last season to City.

"This team’s got everything, they’re fully equipped to win the league, but more importantly I put them now as firm favourites because I can see little weaknesses with City," he said.

"With Liverpool we’ve had to trawl for half a weakness. If they don’t win the title they’ll go down as the best team not to win it."

Liverpool return to action on Wednesday when they face RB Salzburg at home in the Champions League

Their Premier League campaign continues on Saturday when they meet fifth place Leicester City.

