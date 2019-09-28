Sheffield United vs Liverpool: Five things we learned as Reds extended Premier League lead

Getty Images

Liverpool met Sheffield United at Bramall Lane and extended their lead at the top of the Premier League with a 16th successive win.

The Reds managed to scrape a victory over the home side, with Dean Henderson’s howler proving crucial as Georginio Wijnaldum’s strike squirmed its way in.

Here’s what we learned:

1. Sheffield’s sturdy defence

The home side gave an impressive defensive display, staying stout despite conceding 73% possession to the visitors in the first period.

When faced with Liverpool’s attack, the Blades dropped back quickly and utilising a solid shape kept the league leaders at bay.

2. Slightly sloppy Liverpool

This match was the first since the January meeting with Brighton in which the Reds didn’t hit the target in the first half despite seven attempts.

Liverpool were flustered with the winner down to a horrendous error from Henderson rather than Liverpool skill.

That said, they won which was all that mattered.

3. United on the counter

Despite the final result being in Liverpool’s favour, the scoreline did not represent the play of the two sides with the Blades very much holding their own.

As well as defending well throughout, United countered well using a long ball down the left hand in particular to find space to attack.

The Blades missed chances of their own (PA)

4. Van Dijk shows his cool

Liverpool were lucky to not concede, showing lacklustre defence when faced with strength in the Sheffield United attack. The only exception was from Van Dijk, who once again was the perfect example of calm amidst the chaos around him.

If Liverpool want their winning streak to continue they’ll have to tighten up.

5. Blades need more cutting edge

United played well, holding their own against the Premier League leaders, but when they created chances, the home side let numerous opportunities get away from them.

The Blades are new to the Premier League, and if they want to succeed within it need to take chances when they are offered to them.