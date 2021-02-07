Sheffield United vs Chelsea LIVE: Latest score, goals and updates from Premier League fixture tonight

Mason Mount opens the scoring for Chelsea at Sheffield United (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Chelsea visit Sheffield United in the Premier League this evening. Thomas Tuchel's Blues have made a promising start under their new manager, following an opening goalless draw at Wolves with wins and clean sheets against Burnley and Tottenham. Variations on a 3-4-3 have been the way forwards, bringing good performances from Callum Hudson-Odoi, Cesar Azpilicueta and the one consistent this season, Mason Mount.

But visiting bottom-side Sheffield United will be no walkover. Chris Wilder's side have enjoyed a renaissance of their own in recent weeks, picking up three wins in their past five games to give themselves an outside chance of staying in the division. Even so, they remain 12 points from safety ahead of kick-off tonight and victory here would be a major boost to their hopes.

Follow all the action from Bramall Lane below, after the conclusion of Liverpool vs Man City.

• Read more: Leicester and Wolves play out stalemate

• Read more: Kane returns for Spurs to see off West Brom