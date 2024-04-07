Sheffield United vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction

(Getty Images)

The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.

This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.

Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.

Sheffield United FC 2 - 2 Chelsea FC

Sheffield United vs Chelsea

19:37

Another eventful match involving Chelsea ends with the score level, as Sheffield United manage to pull back an equaliser three minutes into stoppage time to share the spoils of a 2-2 draw. Silva’s header following Gallagher’s corner gave the visitors an early lead, but Bogle would make the most of a gap at the near post to restore parity 21 minutes later to keep the sides even at half-time. Wilder’s team started the second half the better of the two, but Madueke’s powerful strike after cutting inside from the right would give the Blues the advantage with little over 20 minutes to go. To their credit, the Blades would not be denied, battling until the last minute and salvaging a point with a scrappy, close-range finish from McBurnie after two flick-ons. The tie keeps Sheffield United in last place - nine 10 points from safety - ahead of a match against Brentford on April 13. Chelsea stay in ninth position, three points behind Newcastle, and host Everton in eight days. That concludes our commentary of the Premier League fixture between Sheffield United and Chelsea, we hope you’ve enjoyed it!

Sheffield United vs Chelsea

19:31

FULL-TIME: SHEFFIELD UNITED 2-2 CHELSEA.

Sheffield United vs Chelsea

19:29

Osborne stands up a cross from the left wing looking for Brereton Diaz with the hosts buoyed by their recent goal but a diving Silva manages to get there first, keeping Petrovic from being called into action.

Sheffield United vs Chelsea

19:28

Yellow Card Anel AhmedhodÅ¾iÄ

Sheffield United vs Chelsea

19:24

Assist Cameron Desmond Archer

Sheffield United vs Chelsea

19:23

Casadei gets two minutes to impress, as he gives Jackson some early rest in stoppage time.

Sheffield United vs Chelsea

19:23

Goal Oliver Robert McBurnie

Sheffield United vs Chelsea

19:23

The fourth official indicates a minimum of five minutes will be added to the end of the match for stoppages.

Sheffield United vs Chelsea

19:23

Substitution Marc Cucurella Saseta Benoît Ntambue Badiashile Mukinayi Baya

Sheffield United vs Chelsea

19:23

Robinson will not be able to continue after picking up that ankle injury, with Vinicius Souza filling the hole left by the captain.

Sheffield United vs Chelsea

19:21

There is concern on the Sheffield United bench as Robinson goes down holding his ankle after landing awkwardly, following an aerial duel with Chukwuemeka inside the centre-circle. It’s uncertain as to whether the captain will be able to see out the remainder of the game, with the medical staff on to the pitch.

Sheffield United vs Chelsea

19:20

Arblaster is shown a yellow card for a late sliding challenge that takes upends Gallagher.

Sheffield United vs Chelsea

19:20

Hamer’s dangerous inswinging corner is met by the fist of Petrovic, who clears it only as far as his 18-yard box. McAtee takes a touch to settle the ball before laying a pass off for Osborn, who sends his shot directly over the crossbar.

Sheffield United vs Chelsea

19:18

Archer returns after a spell away from the team due to injury, coming on for Trusty with the hosts still looking for the equaliser.

Sheffield United vs Chelsea

19:16

Yellow Card Marc Cucurella Saseta

Sheffield United vs Chelsea

19:15

Despite seeing 69 per cent possession and fashioning over twice as many passes as their opponents, Sheffield United have created more clinical chances, with four shots on target compared to Chelsea’s three, and an expected goals of 0.68 to the visitors’ 0.37.

Sheffield United vs Chelsea

19:13

Chelsea are looking to make a substitution with just under 10 minutes remaining in the game, with Mudryk set to come on. Clearly not comfortable with a one-goal lead, Pochettino is seeming to signal his intent that a bit of insurance is required.

Sheffield United vs Chelsea

19:12

Substitution Chukwunonso Tristan Madueke Mykhailo Mudryk

Sheffield United vs Chelsea

19:11

Sheffield United’s corner leads to a counter-attack for Chelsea after the near-post delivery is cleared but Jackson keeps hold of the ball for too long inside the Blades’ penalty area - allowing Robinson to win it back with a well-timed step.

Sheffield United vs Chelsea

19:08

Osborn’s early delivery from a deep position on the left flank for McBurnie is turned behind acrobatically by Chalobah, who gives Sheffield United a chance to attack from a corner.

Sheffield United vs Chelsea

19:07

Searching for a way back into the game, Wilder makes an attacking substitution - sending a striker on for a defender as McAtee replaces Holgate.

Sheffield United vs Chelsea

19:04

Substitution Cole Jermaine Palmer Carney Chibueze Chukwuemeka

Sheffield United vs Chelsea

19:03

GOOD SAVE! Grbic leaps up and uses his fingertips to push Palmer’s powerful strike from 20 yards out just over the crossbar for another Chelsea corner!

Sheffield United vs Chelsea

19:02

Jackson lays off a pass to Caicedo after the midfielder’s enterprising run takes him towards the back post but Bogle’s well-timed challenge puts it behind for a corner.

Sheffield United vs Chelsea

19:01

Chelsea have won six of their last eight Premier League games against Sheffield United (one loss and one draw), having lost each of their first three against the Blades in the competition.

Sheffield United vs Chelsea

18:57

Assist Cole Jermaine Palmer

Sheffield United vs Chelsea

18:56

Goal Chukwunonso Tristan Madueke

Sheffield United vs Chelsea

18:56

Madueke leans back and hits a left-footed strike from 15 yards out after playing a give-and-go with Fernandez inside the penalty area, but it flies high over the crossbar with Grbic never under immediate danger.

Sheffield United vs Chelsea

18:54

Fernandez’s dangerous corner-kick is tracked by Silva, who forces Trusty to make unwitting contact with the delivery. Grbic reacts quickly however, stepping slightly off his line to claim the looping ball ahead of Disasi.

Sheffield United vs Chelsea

18:52

Ahmedhodzic leaps into an incredible ill-advised tackle from behind on Jackson, which brings play to a halt for a Chelsea free-kick on the halfway line. Right in front of the technical area, Pochettino protests for a card but none are shown as the visitors restart with a set-piece.

Sheffield United vs Chelsea

18:51

After pausing ahead of a Chelsea free-kick in their own half for a VAR review that could have seen Robinson’s yellow card upgraded to red, the referee allows play to continue with the check complete and the on-field decision standing.

Sheffield United vs Chelsea

18:48

Chelsea haven’t managed to attempt a shot of any kind in the last half-hour, after registering three in the opening 23 minutes of the contest. The visitors have certainly taken a step back since initially taking the lead, with substitutions likely soon to try and reverse that.

Sheffield United vs Chelsea

18:48

Yellow Card Jack Robinson

Sheffield United vs Chelsea

18:46

SO CLOSE! Hamer cuts across the ball to hammer a first-time shot towards the target from 18 yards away, sending the ball swerving dangerously. The goalkeeper has less than a second to react but he can breathe a sigh of relief as he watches it whip narrowly wide!

Sheffield United vs Chelsea

18:43

Grbic steps outside of his penalty area to beat Palmer to Jackson’s pass, getting there first to sweep it out for a throw-in, buying his side time to regain their shape.

Sheffield United vs Chelsea

18:43

Yellow Card Benjamin Anthony Brereton Díaz

Sheffield United vs Chelsea

18:42

Palmer’s leading pass gives Madueke a chance to deliver the ball from an advanced position on the wing but his weak-footed service fails to find a team-mate, sailing high and wide of Grbic’s goal.

Sheffield United vs Chelsea

18:41

JUST WIDE! Brereton Diaz gets free of Disasi on the wing and curls a right-footed cross towards the back post for McBurnie, who wins his duel with Chalobah and makes contact with the delivery - sending his close-range header bouncing just the wrong side of the woodwork!

Sheffield United vs Chelsea

18:39

Osborn’s inswinging corner put inside the six-yard box is easily gathered by Petrovic, who wins the aerial duel and claims it cleanly.

Sheffield United vs Chelsea

18:37

McBurnie drives a low cross into the penalty area for Brereton Diaz but it’s picked up by Petrovic in an early warning sign for the visitors.

Sheffield United vs Chelsea

18:36

Sheffield United get the match restarted from the kick-off!

Sheffield United vs Chelsea

18:23

With key figures on the bench, Pochettino will not hesitate to freshen up the XI in the second half, with Chelsea still searching for a way to re-take the lead. The pace of Sterling and Mudryk will be an asset as legs tire, with Madueke not really affecting the game in the first half down the left. Sheffield United are in a tricky position - caught in two minds between the value of a point against Chelsea, and a need for three if they hope for any kind of relegation race. McAtee could fill a spot at striker if Wilder acts to give the opposition defence something new to think about, while Vinicius Souza could help to solidify the midfield.

Sheffield United vs Chelsea

18:23

Chelsea squander an early lead, switching off momentarily to allow Sheffield United to equalise as the two sides head into the interval level at Bramall Lane. The visitors dominated the opening 30 minutes, seeing more than 70 per cent possession while creating an expected goals just above 0.2 - thanks in large part to Silva’s close-range finish that gave Pochettino’s side the advantage after just 11 minutes. Going behind seemed to spark the Blades into life, who finished the half with an expected goals greater than their opponents, finishing with 0.37 and culminating in Bogle’s acute-angle finish just 120 seconds after the half-hour mark. Always likely to threaten on set-pieces, Wilder can be happy with his side’s performance, showing clinical finishing despite controlling the ball just 27 per cent of the time.

Sheffield United vs Chelsea

18:21

HALF-TIME: SHEFFIELD UNITED 1-1 CHELSEA.

Sheffield United vs Chelsea

18:19

The fourth official indicates two minutes will be added to the end of the half for stoppages.

Sheffield United vs Chelsea

18:19

Sheffield United have attempted 4 shots on target in this match, higher than their season average of three, with a half of football still to play.

Sheffield United vs Chelsea

18:16

Hamer’s deep, inswinging corner to the far post finds the head of McBurnie but before someone can get on the end of the switch, play is blown dead for a foul. Ahmedhodzic is the guilty party, with Chelsea allowed to clear their lines from a free-kick.

Sheffield United vs Chelsea

18:13

Yellow Card Trevoh Thomas Chalobah

Sheffield United vs Chelsea

18:13

Cucurella drives a low cross from the left towards the far post for Jackson following an effective Chelsea counter-attack but the ball rolls through the legs of the forward, before drifting behind for a goal-kick.

Sheffield United vs Chelsea

18:12

Miscommunication in the Sheffield United defence almost leads to a Cucurella chance after Caicedo’s chipped pass, with Bogle holding the full-back off, expecting his goalkeeper to come off his line to meet it. Grbic stays home and forced Ahmedhodzic into a volleyed clearance that strikes the chest of Bogle before landing somehow into the grateful arms of the Sheffield United shot-stopper.

Sheffield United vs Chelsea

18:10

Ahmedhodzic dives into a challenge in an attempt to prod the ball back to his goalkeeper ahead of Madueke, who goes down and immediately turns around looking for a penalty. There was contact between the centre-back and winger but not enough for a spot-kick decides referee Robert Jones, who allows play to continue.

Sheffield United vs Chelsea

18:09

Despite dominating the large majority of the first 30 minutes, Chelsea find themselves level. Pochettino’s side have had a poor defensive record in the Premier League, last registering a clean sheet on January 13 against Fulham.

Sheffield United vs Chelsea

18:05

Assist Gustavo Martin Emilio Hamer

Sheffield United vs Chelsea

18:05

Chelsea fail to clear their lines after Trusty’s cross from the left, with Hamer collecting it before stepping past Caicedo with a lovely move and hitting a strike from 20 yards out. It’s a good effort that tests Petrovic at his far post, but he manages to make a one-handed save.

Sheffield United vs Chelsea

18:04

McBurnie finds himself on the ball inside the penalty area and with only one thought in mind the striker winds up and has a right-footed effort towards goal but it’s blocked from close range by Chalobah.

Sheffield United vs Chelsea

18:03

Palmer plays a square pass to Caicedo on the edge of the penalty area before continuing his run, with the Ecuador international playing a lovely chipped return-pass. The right-winger meets it with a header across the face of goal for Jackson but it’s cleared away by Holgate.

Sheffield United vs Chelsea

18:01

Disasi’s hurried long pass down the flank for Madueke is won in the air by Trusty, who heads it towards Osborne. Immediately, two Chelsea players spring forward to close down the space and force the Sheffield United midfielder to give away possession again, with Silva able to track back and pick up the ball.

Sheffield United vs Chelsea

18:00

Sheffield United have a record of 10 losses and two draws when conceding the opening goal at home in the Premier League this season, while Chelsea is unbeaten away from home when scoring first, with two draws and two victories.

Sheffield United vs Chelsea

17:58

Palmer gets into the penalty area with possession of the ball and puts his head down before driving a low strike towards goal but Robinson’s well-timed sliding challenge protects Grbic and turns the ball out for a throw.

Sheffield United vs Chelsea

17:58

CAICEDO WITH A KEY BLOCK! Silva initially beats Hamer in a race to the loose ball near the corner-flag but a casual backpass to Petrovic allows McBurnie to steal across and win it back. After drawing the goalkeeper off his line, the striker squares it to Brereton Diaz, who has a first-time shot towards an open goal but it’s deflected by Caicedo to preserve the Chelsea lead!

Sheffield United vs Chelsea

17:54

Chelsea have seen over 75 per cent possession in the opening 20 minutes, fashioning 218 passes in that time - compared to Sheffield United’s 68. The hosts are having a difficult time winning the ball back and keeping it under pressure, which Wilder’s side more or less conceding midfield entirely.

Sheffield United vs Chelsea

17:52

Hamer’s delivery from the inswinging corner-kick is put far too close to Petrovic, who fends off as many as three Sheffield United players to punch the ball away convincingly.

Sheffield United vs Chelsea

17:52

Robinson’s enterprising run down the left puts Trusty in a position to deliver a cross from the byline but Disasi covers a lot of ground to close down the space and concede a corner.

Sheffield United vs Chelsea

17:49

Sheffield United have already given themselves a lot to do, with just a quarter-hour of the match gone. Today’s hosts have conceded at least twice in each of their last four Premier League games, giving up a total of 14 goals in that time.

Sheffield United vs Chelsea

17:48

Cucurella plays a clever give-and-go with Caicedo down the left wing, looking to break into the penalty area but Bogle manages to get just ahead of his opponent to nod the ball back to his goalkeeper.

Sheffield United vs Chelsea

17:43

Goal Thiago Emiliano da Silva

Sheffield United vs Chelsea

17:43

Gallagher is given time and space to shoot from 18 yards out but the midfielder is unable to get his whole foot around the curling effort, with the ball sailing high and wide of the target as a result.

Sheffield United vs Chelsea

17:43

Palmer uses his left foot to whip the set-piece into the six-yard box for Disasi, but play is blown to a halt by the referee, with Fernandez fouling Brereton Diaz in the build-up. It’s a free-kick for Sheffield United, with Grbic eager to clear his lines.

Sheffield United vs Chelsea

17:43

Caicedo goes on a run down the wing and is bowled over by a physical Robinson, who gives away a free-kick in a promising position.

Sheffield United vs Chelsea

17:40

Madueke sprints past both Bogle and Holgate before laying a pass off to Fernandez on the edge of the 18-yard box. Looking to switch play, the Argentina international attempts to pick out Palmer on the far side but his intention is read by the defence, who once again steal it back.

Sheffield United vs Chelsea

17:38

Palmer finds a pocket of space to receive Gallagher’s pass but the winger takes a little too long to make his mind up, eventually refusing to shoot and trying instead to thread a pass through the defence for Jackson. It’s read well by Ahmedhozic, who steps across and makes the interception.

Sheffield United vs Chelsea

17:37

Robinson hits a long pass into the channel searching for the run of Brereton Diaz but Silva manages to win the race to the loose ball, cleaning up the danger and stepping past his opponent to keep possession.

Sheffield United vs Chelsea

17:33

Chelsea get the match underway from the kick-off!

Sheffield United vs Chelsea

17:20

Chelsea make three alterations to the XI that wrestled a victory from the jaws of defeat, beating Manchester United 4-3 on April 4. Silva and Chalobah get the nod ahead of Badiashile and Gusto in defence - with Disasi shifting out to right-back, while Madueke gets the start instead of Mudryk on the right wing.

Sheffield United vs Chelsea

17:20

Sheffield United make two changes to the side that lost 3-1 to Liverpool last time out, with Osborn replacing Vinicius Souza in midfield, and McBurnie selected ahead of McAtee in attack.

Sheffield United vs Chelsea

17:20

CHELSEA SUBS: Benoit Badiashile, Raheem Sterling, Mykhailo Mudryk, Marcus Bettinelli, Carney Chukwuemeka, Cesare Casadei, Deivid Washington, Teddy Sharman-Lower, Alfie Gilchrist.

17:20

CHELSEA XI (4-2-3-1): Djordje Petrovic; Marc Cucurella, Thiago Silva, Trevoh Chalobah, Axel Disasi; Enzo Fernández, Moisés Caicedo; Noni Madueke, Conor Gallagher, Cole Palmer; Nicolas Jackson.

Sheffield United vs Chelsea

17:20

SHEFFIELD UNITED SUBS: Cameron Archer, Oliver Norwood, Wes Foderingham, Vinicius Souza, Anis Ben Slimane, Yasser Larouci, James McAtee, William Osula, Andre Brooks.

Sheffield United vs Chelsea

17:20

SHEFFIELD UNITED XI (3-5-2): Ivo Grbic; Jack Robinson, Anel Ahmedhodzic, Mason Holgate; Auston Trusty, Ben Osborn, Oliver Arblaster, Gustavo Hamer, Jayden Bogle; Ben Brereton, Oliver McBurnie.

Sheffield United vs Chelsea

17:20

With 15 minutes to go before kick-off, let’s take a look at how the two sides are lining up - starting with our hosts!

Sheffield United vs Chelsea

17:03

Chelsea’s absolutely unbelievable come-from-behind victory against Manchester United on Thursday - thanks to two goals from Cole Palmer at the 100th and 101st minutes - got Mauricio Pochettino’s side back to winning ways after a rather disappointing 2-2 draw with Burnley last weekend. Victors in two of their last five Premier League games - but undefeated in that time - a win for the Blues could see them go as close as just two points back of Erik Ten Hag’s side in 6th with eight fixtures remaining.

Sheffield United vs Chelsea

17:03

Bottom of the Premier League and 11 points adrift of safety, Sheffield United are running out of time to try and mount a potential great escape. The Blades had a draw with Liverpool until the last quarter-hour in their match on Thursday, before falling to a 3-1 defeat; a common occurrence as Chris Wilder’s side has also lost leads in two of their last three matches, amassing just two points in that time against Bournemouth and Fulham.

Sheffield United vs Chelsea

17:03

Hello and welcome to our LIVE commentary of the Premier League fixture between Sheffield United and Chelsea!

Sheffield United vs Chelsea

16:30

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…