Sheffield United vs Brentford LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Sheffield United vs Brentford LIVE updates

Sheffield United beat Brentford 1-0 in the Premier League

Chris Wilder gets the first win of his second spell in charge of the Blades

FULL-TIME! Sheffield United 1-0 Brentford

45+1’ - GOAL! McAtee curls ball into the corner (SHU 1-0 BRE)

TEAM NEWS: Sheffield United unchanged as Wilder keeps faith with same XI

TEAM NEWS: Mbeumo out injured for Brentford, so Lewis-Potter, Wissa and Maupay form a front three

Sheffield United FC 1 - 0 Brentford FC

Sheffield United vs Brentford

17:05

With just a second league win of the season - and their first clean sheet - Sheffield United see off Brentford's challenge to take three precious points in the battle against relegation. McAtee's scintillating strike just ahead of half-time ultimately decided the contest, which was dominated by the Bees before the break and then bossed by the Blades thereafter. Chris Wilder is off the mark in his second spell as United boss, while Frank is left to reflect on what went wrong after his side went behind. Sheffield United now face tough trips to Stamford Bridge and then Villa Park, while Brentford aim to arrest their recent slump when they host Aston Villa next Sunday. That's all from Bramall Lane today, so thank you for joining us and goodbye!

Sheffield United vs Brentford

16:59

A Brentford claim for handball by Trusty in his own area is turned down by the officials, and there will be no late reprieve for the beaten Bees.

Sheffield United vs Brentford

16:57

FULL-TIME: SHEFFIELD UNITED 1-0 BRENTFORD

Sheffield United vs Brentford

16:57

Vinicius fouls Wissa midway through Sheffield United's half, giving Brentford one last chance to deliver the ball into the box. Ghoddos hangs it up, but some gritty defending helps the Blades keep the ball clear of serious danger.

Sheffield United vs Brentford

16:53

Yellow Card Wesley Andrew Foderingham

Sheffield United vs Brentford

16:53

It's all Brentford now, as the Bees flood forward in search of a late leveller at Bramall Lane. Can they produce a dramatic equaliser, or will McAtee's wonder-strike prove the decider?

Sheffield United vs Brentford

16:52

Yellow Card Jack Robinson

Sheffield United vs Brentford

16:51

Olakigbe earns a corner by drawing Lowe into a tackle near the right byline. Following the set-piece, Mee sees a shot from near the penalty spot blocked by a desperate lunge from Ahmedhodzic.

Sheffield United vs Brentford

16:48

Flekken is left rooted to the spot, as Robinson feeds Archer in the final third, before the latter flashes an early strike wide of the right-hand post by a fair margin.

Sheffield United vs Brentford

16:44

MISS! Sheffield United spurn another golden chance, as they breach Brentford's exposed defence and Ben Slimane selfishly shoots toward the near post, only finding the side-netting from close range!

Sheffield United vs Brentford

16:44

Yellow Card Jayden Ian Bogle

Sheffield United vs Brentford

16:44

SHARP STOP! Flekken stands firm, after Archer shrugs off Mee, beats Janelt and then drives a firm shot straight at the on-rushing Brentford goalkeeper! That could've sealed it for the Blades!

Sheffield United vs Brentford

16:42

Substitution James John McAtee Sydie Peck

Sheffield United vs Brentford

16:42

SAVE! Successive long throws from either side of the pitch put Sheffield United under intense pressure, and when the ball drops to Wissa just inside the area, he swivels and strikes a sweet shot straight at Foderingham, who hangs on tightly!

Sheffield United vs Brentford

16:39

Alert to the danger, Foderingham is quickly off his line to smother a superb throughball from the halfway line by Damsgaard, just as Wissa was about to take it in his stride.

Sheffield United vs Brentford

16:38

McAtee momentarily drops down to the turf, causing some concern among the home fans. However, he seems to have shaken off whatever was ailing him - perhaps a touch of cramp - and then returns to the fray.

Sheffield United vs Brentford

16:35

Brentford have attempted 17 crosses in this match, already higher than their season average of 16.6 in the Premier League, but with no-one regularly attacking the ball centrally, it's all come to nothing. They've had only three shots on target so far.

Sheffield United vs Brentford

16:33

Substitution Andre Chance Brooks Max Josef Lowe

Sheffield United vs Brentford

16:33

After good work by Archer on the left, Ben Slimane wins a corner. However, Flekken claims the ball inside his six-yard box following the subsequent set-piece delivery by Hamer.

Sheffield United vs Brentford

16:30

The double substitution seems to have livened Brentford up a little, and after a brief spell of pinball in the Blades' box, Wissa plants a tame header straight at Foderingham.

Sheffield United vs Brentford

16:28

TERRIFIC TACKLE! Mee makes a crucial late lunge to stop Ben Slimane sliding in and surely putting United two goals ahead from less than 10 yards out! It was a perfectly timed tackle, which keeps the Bees' deficit down to one.

Sheffield United vs Brentford

16:26

Substitution Keane William Lewis-Potter Michael Oluwakorede Olakigbe

Sheffield United vs Brentford

16:26

Substitution Shandon Harkeem Baptiste Mikkel Krogh Damsgaard

Sheffield United vs Brentford

16:26

McAtee is becoming increasingly influential now, and his latest intervention earns Sheffield United a throw-in deep in Brentford territory. The Bees are struggling to get a foothold in the game, having had the lion's share of possession during the first half.

Sheffield United vs Brentford

16:23

Chris Wilder has never lost in four previous league meetings with Brentford, winning on three occasions, and he is now within half an hour of continuing that streak. His side have steadily improved following a shaky first 40 minutes, and they look likliest to score next.

Sheffield United vs Brentford

16:21

After cutting in from the left, Ben Slimane drives a low shot towards the target, but Flekken denies him again. In the space of a few minutes, the Blades' sub has made more impact than Osula, who started the game.

Sheffield United vs Brentford

16:19

SAVE! The Bees survive a scare! Flekken drops down to keep out a first-time effort by Sheffield United substitute Ben Slimane, who meets Archer's low cross into the box! He really should have scored from close range!

Sheffield United vs Brentford

16:16

Pinnock has been receiving treatment after being caught by Osula's upraised boot, but the Brentford defender is ultimately cleared to continue and jogs back on from the touchline.

Sheffield United vs Brentford

16:14

Substitution William Idamudia Daugaard Osula Anis Ben Slimane

Sheffield United vs Brentford

16:13

Another Lewis-Potter cross is headed away from near the penalty spot, but Brentford build again, and Yarmoliuk shoots straight at Foderingham from a tight angle on the right.

Sheffield United vs Brentford

16:11

Yellow Card William Idamudia Daugaard Osula

Sheffield United vs Brentford

16:11

Arriving into the Brentford box, Ahmedhodzic prods the ball well wide from Hamer's delivery; then Lewis-Potter sends a dangerous cross into the area from the right, as both teams start brightly following a subdued first half.

Sheffield United vs Brentford

16:07

Sheffield United kick off, and we are back under way at Bramall Lane!

Sheffield United vs Brentford

16:06

Substitution Ogochukwu Frank Onyeka Yehor Yarmoliuk

Sheffield United vs Brentford

16:03

McAtee's goal aside, the other main talking point from the first half was Onyeka escaping a VAR check for a crude foul on Vinicius, which saw the Brentford midfielder avoid having a yellow card upgraded to red. He seemed to catch his opponent with force, and certainly with upraised studs, so it could have been even worse for the Bees.

Sheffield United vs Brentford

15:58

Brightening up a turgid game played in miserable conditions, McAtee's superb strike separates the sides at half-time, putting Sheffield United one goal up with their first shot on target. Only in stoppage time did a moment of true quality arrive, and despite Brentford's dominance of the ball they trail at the break. In 11 away games played against the Premier League's bottom eight since the start of the 2022-23 season, the Bees have won just twice - they've now got a mountain to climb if they are to enhance that record today.

Sheffield United vs Brentford

15:52

HALF-TIME: SHEFFIELD UNITED 1-0 BRENTFORD

Sheffield United vs Brentford

15:48

Assist Gustavo Martin Emilio Hamer

Sheffield United vs Brentford

15:48

JUST WIDE! After Mee flips a ball over the top and Janelt cuts it back into the box, Maupay's shot is deflected narrowly wide of the left-hand post! It seemed he was actually offside, but the Bees still have a corner.

Sheffield United vs Brentford

15:46

McAtee handles the ball with his team in a promising position just outside Brentford's box, relieving the pressure on Frank's men, who have been pushed back for the last few minutes of this first half.

Sheffield United vs Brentford

15:44

Asked to shoot by the home fans, Hamer obeys and lets fly with a hurried effort from outside the area, sending his low shot well wide of the target. At least Sheffield United are regularly reaching the final third now.

Sheffield United vs Brentford

15:43

Under no pressure, Pinnock shepherds out a rather aimless ball forward from the back by Robinson, who saw no movement ahead of him and simply punted it long.

Sheffield United vs Brentford

15:40

CLOSE! Osula shoots just wide! The Blades' first real opening sees Hamer slide a ball through for his team-mate on the right side of the Bees' box, but Osula can only find the side-netting from 15 yards out!

Sheffield United vs Brentford

15:39

Foderingham completes a straightforward save low down in the centre of his goal, after Onyeka's scuffed shot is sent straight at the United goalkeeper.

Sheffield United vs Brentford

15:38

Sheffield United continue to pose almost zero attacking threat, as Brentford resume their dominance of the ball following the recent VAR delay. Can the visitors now start creating some chances?

Sheffield United vs Brentford

15:35

Onyeka is given the benefit of the doubt, as the referee's original decision is confirmed by the VAR - it was a yellow card offence only. The Bees midfielder can breathe a sigh of relief! Vinicius is back on his feet now, as the game gets back under way.

Sheffield United vs Brentford

15:34

RED CARD!? While Vinicius receives treatment on the pitch, the VAR is conducting a review on Onyeka's ill-timed tackle! Could his punishment be upgraded from yellow to red?

Sheffield United vs Brentford

15:31

The home side are struggling to work the ball out of their own half at the moment, as Brentford squeeze them more intently now. Frank watches on from the sideline with typical intensity.

Sheffield United vs Brentford

15:30

Yellow Card Ogochukwu Frank Onyeka

Sheffield United vs Brentford

15:29

With a precise throughball, Maupay switches the ball to Janelt on the left side of United's area, but McAtee steals in to make a vital block near the byline and concedes a corner-kick.

Sheffield United vs Brentford

15:27

Brooks and Archer combine on the left, but the former's cross into the box is easily cleared by Pinnock. Osula has barely had a sniff of the ball to this point, being left quite isolated up front.

Sheffield United vs Brentford

15:25

Onyeka is fortunate to evade a booking, after deliberately blocking off a marauding run infield by Brooks. There was clear intent, but it was well disguised.

Sheffield United vs Brentford

15:24

Despite being the away side, Brentford have had a 64 per cent share of possession thus far, and they have looked comfortable on the ball. By contrast, United are closing down well, but have been chasing shadows at times.

Sheffield United vs Brentford

15:20

Hamer steals the ball from Onyeka, and the home side build pressure on the right flank, before a misplaced pass sees their attack thwarted. There's been precious little goalmouth action in this game so far.

Sheffield United vs Brentford

15:18

Foderingham calls out to his defence, then strides forward to claim Onyeka's wayward cross into the area. The Blades goalkeeper has conceded one goal every 33 minutes so far this season and is yet to keep a clean sheet in 15 Premier League appearances.

Sheffield United vs Brentford

15:18

Yellow Card Auston Levi-Jesaiah Trusty

Sheffield United vs Brentford

15:16

Onyeka is felled in full flight by Hamer, earning Brentford a free-kick just outside Sheffield United's area, on the left. Ghoddos delivers the ball in towards the penalty spot, but the hosts quickly get it away to safety.

Sheffield United vs Brentford

15:14

Out on the right, Lewis-Potter slips past a wrong-footed Trusty and hits the byline, but his tame cutback into the box is easily cleared away. Neither side have created a clear opening as yet, amid heavy rain in the Steel City.

Sheffield United vs Brentford

15:11

Brentford seem to be deliberately slowing the game down now, taking care of possession inside their own half and drawing the sting both from their opponents and a lively Bramall Lane crowd.

Sheffield United vs Brentford

15:10

Having dropped deep, Archer is brought down in midfield and earns his side a free-kick. Hamer then clips the ball over Brentford's high defensive line and into the area, but Ahmedhodzic is unable to reach it.

Sheffield United vs Brentford

15:07

Sheffield United have been snapping into their tackles early on, trying to impose themselves on an apparently 'winnable' game - at least on paper. With one league victory all season, they are overdue some success at Bramall Lane.

Sheffield United vs Brentford

15:05

After Trusty's cross from the left flank is blocked behind for a corner, Hamer swings over a curling cross towards the back post. However, it's overhit in the swirling wind and ultimately skips straight out of play on the right byline.

Sheffield United vs Brentford

15:02

Brentford kick off, and we are under way in Sheffield!

Sheffield United vs Brentford

14:58

Both teams are out on the pitch at Bramall Lane, and kick-off in this Premier League contest is now just moments away!

Sheffield United vs Brentford

14:54

Bryan Mbeumo's seventh goal of the season on Wednesday preceded an ankle injury that could keep the Brentford striker sidelined until next year, further adding to the Bees' long list of absentees - Rico Henry, Kevin Schade, Aaron Hickey, Kristoffer Ajer, Nathan Collins, Mathias Jensen and Josh Dasilva all miss out, alongside the suspended Ivan Toney. Thomas Frank makes three changes in all: Mbeumo's misfortune opens the door for Wissa and Lewis-Potter to join forces up front, while captain Norgaard returns from suspension.

Sheffield United vs Brentford

14:50

Wilder names an unchanged Sheffield United XI today, despite losing to Liverpool in midweek. Osula retains his place up front, as Blades striker Oli McBurnie serves the second of a two-game suspension following his red card against Burnley; Oliver Norwood has accumulated five bookings so is also sidelined.

Sheffield United vs Brentford

14:46

SUBS: Thomas Strakosha, Val Adedokun, Myles Peart-Harris, Charlie Goode, Yehor Yarmoliuk, Mads Roerslev, Mathias Jorgensen, Michael Olakigbe, Mikkel Damsgaard.

Sheffield United vs Brentford

14:46

BRENTFORD (4-3-3): Mark Flekken; Samman Ghoddos, Ben Mee, Ethan Pinnock, Vitaly Janelt; Frank Onyeka, Christian Norgaard, Shandon Baptiste; Yoane Wissa, Neal Maupay, Keane Lewis-Potter.

Sheffield United vs Brentford

14:42

SUBS: Adam Davies, Max Lowe, Benie Traore, Femi Seriki, Luke Thomas, Anis Ben Slimane, Sydie Peck, Yasser Larouci, Ryan One.

Sheffield United vs Brentford

14:38

SHEFFIELD UNITED (3-4-2-1): Wes Foderingham; Anel Ahmedhodzic, Jack Robinson, Auston Trusty; Jayden Bogle, Vinicius, Gustavo Hamer, Andre Brooks; James McAtee, Cameron Archer; William Osula.

Sheffield United vs Brentford

14:38

Brentford slipped to a 2-1 loss in Brighton last time out, marking their third defeat from four league matches - as many as in the previous 14. Wednesday's reverse left the Bees 11th in the Premier League standings, just behind West London rivals Chelsea. Following five games without a clean sheet, Brentford now play just their third top-flight fixture against Sheffield United - the previous two took place on consecutive days in 1946: a 6-1 Blades win on Christmas Day and a 2-1 Bees victory on December 26.

14:34

Chris Wilder's Bramall Lane homecoming was spoiled by Liverpool in a 2-0 loss to the Reds on Wednesday, as Sheffield United suffered their third straight loss in the Premier League. The Blades remain rooted to the foot of the table with just five points to their name but still sit only five adrift of 17th-placed Everton. They are at least unbeaten in their last five league games against today's visitors, all of which took place in the Championship.

Sheffield United vs Brentford

14:34

Hello and welcome to live coverage of today's Premier League clash between Sheffield United and Brentford at Bramall Lane!

Sheffield United vs Brentford

14:00

