Sheffield United vs Bournemouth LIVE: Premier League result and reaction as Cherries win at Bramall Lane

One on the more intriguing contests of the day sees Sheffield United host Bournemouth at Bramall Lane. Two places separate the teams in the table though the Cherries have picked up four more points than the Blades.

Sheffield United will be hoping that a strong performance at home can earn them three points and take them out of the relegation zone. Should they win today, Bournemouth will be drawn into the battle to survive which gives the Blades a better chance of survival.

However, Bournemouth will be confident. They’ve won two of their last three fixtures including a 2-0 victory against Newcastle last time out. Although they don’t have the greatest record away to Sheffield United, they’ll be boosted by the return of Philip Billing who brings experience to the midfield.

Sheffield United XI: Foderingham, Bogle, Baldock, Trusty, Robinson, Thomas, Souza, Norwood, Hamer, McAtee, Archer

Bournemouth XI: Neto, Smith, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kelly, Cook, Christie, Kluivert, Semenyo, Solanke, Tavernier

Sheffield United FC 1 - 3 AFC Bournemouth

17:09

Somewhat fortunate to lose by only two goals, Sheffield United succumb to their 10th Premier League loss of the season, as Bournemouth's bright performance earns them three valuable points. Tavernier struck either side of the break, while Semenyo and Solanke also caused plenty of problems for the home side's disjointed defence; Kluivert also scored for the Cherries, and McBurnie headed home a consolation goal late on. There's no doubt that Andoni Iraola's men are now finding their rhythm after a slow start to the campaign, but on today's evidence, their hosts are in serious trouble: they've yet to keep a clean sheet this season. Sheffield United now face a crucial clash with fellow strugglers Burnley in seven days time; following their first away win of the season, Bournemouth host Aston Villa next weekend. That's all from Bramall Lane today, so thank you for joining us and goodbye!

17:01

FULL-TIME: SHEFFIELD UNITED 1-3 BOURNEMOUTH

16:58

After a corner is slung over from the left, Billing's nod down fails to find a colleague in the area, then McBurnie hammers the ball clear at his second attempt.

16:58

Assist George Henry Ivor Baldock

16:57

Goal Oliver Robert McBurnie

16:56

JUST WIDE! Driving forward from left-back, Kerkez reaches the edge of the area and zips a low shot across the face of goal, narrowly missing the right-hand post! He could have picked out a team-mate instead, but that was pretty close to adding Bournemouth's fourth goal.

16:54

There will be at least seven minutes of stoppage time at the end of this second half, but precious few home fans will remain to see them. Those that are still present defiantly boo the officials' announcement.

16:53

SUPER STOP! Bournemouth's skipper keeps his sheet clean! Neto flings himself across to get a strong hand on Osula's powerful near-post drive, conceding only a corner-kick! That's great goalkeeping, considering his lack of action today.

16:52

Sinisterra darts to the near post, meeting a corner-kick from the left; however, his flicked header loops up onto the top of Foderingham's net.

16:50

The crowd at Bramall Lane is thinning out now, as the home side slide towards an inevitable defeat. It's been grim fare for the Blades supporters, who are renowned for their loyalty through thick and thin.

16:48

Zabarnyi intervenes with a brilliant last-ditch block to deny Osula a clean strike at goal inside Bournemouth's box. From the resulting corner, McBurnie directs his header off-target by some distance.

16:43

SAVE! Invited to stride forward, Tavernier ultimately reaches the edge of the area, then sends in a swerving left-footed shot, seeking his hat-trick goal. Foderingham is still on his toes, though, and makes a smart save in the bottom-left corner!

16:43

Substitution Marcus Joseph Tavernier David Robert Brooks

16:42

Substitution Gustavo Martin Emilio Hamer John Alexander Fleck

16:42

Two Sheffield United coaches have been booked on the touchline now, as frustrations boil over. Their team have simply not showed up today.

16:41

Sinisterra weaves in and out with a mazy dribble, then tries his luck from the right side of the box. He slightly drags his shot wide, though, and Bournemouth fail to score a deserved fourth goal.

16:38

NO RED CARD! Billing survives a scare, as the VAR decides the referee's on-field decision was correct - it remains just a yellow card for the midfielder. Bournemouth still have all 11 men!

16:37

RED CARD FOR BILLING? The VAR has been assessing Billing's contact on McBurnie, for which the Bournemouth substitute has just been yellow-carded. On closer inspection, it seems he grabbed the Blades striker by the neck - could it be upgraded to red!?

16:31

Just off the bench, Billing takes the ball on his chest inside the area, but his volleyed attempt is then sent wide of the left-hand post. It looks like Foderingham had it covered in any case.

16:31

Yellow Card Philip Anyanwu Billing

16:31

Yellow Card Jack Robinson

16:30

Once again, Baldock arrives high up on the right flank, but after he lays the ball off for McAtee, the Manchester City loanee overhits his cross to the back post and Sheffield United's attack falters.

16:30

Yellow Card George Henry Ivor Baldock

16:29

GOOD SAVE! Kluivert drives into space, with Sheffield United's back line looking ever more bedraggled, then Tavernier slips in Christie, who turns neatly and tests Foderingham at his near post! It's a sharp stop from the Blades' last line of defence!

16:27

Substitution Luke Jonathan Thomas Benjamin Jarrod Osborn

16:27

Substitution Justin Dean Kluivert Philip Anyanwu Billing

16:27

Substitution Antoine Serlom Semenyo Luis Fernando Sinisterra Lucumí

16:27

CLOSE! Semenyo is heavily involved again, as his ball into the area is deflected into Kluivert's path. A low drive from the latter is kept out by Foderingham's save, and the goalkeeper eventually clears his lines!

16:24

Baldock breaks through on the right, then cuts the ball back for McBurnie. Taken from near the penalty spot, the striker's shot hits a defender, then McAteer fires well over on the rebound.

16:22

Having taken total control by going three goals clear, Bournemouth have since dropped the pace just a little, allowing Sheffield United to creep back into the game - at least in terms of possession.

16:18

Following an almighty scramble in Bournemouth's box, including attempted volleys from both McBurnie and McAtee, the assistant's flag belatedly goes up to indicate offside. Still no shots on target for Sheffield United.

16:16

SAVE! Foderingham dives left to deny Semenyo, who thunders forward down the right before lashing a shot towards the bottom corner! Then, Solanke steers the follow-up into the side-netting!

16:12

Assist Adam James Smith

16:12

Following a corner on the right, Bournemouth initially head the ball clear, then Sheffield United strike the referee when trying to load the ball back into the box. That's a drop-ball, which kills their momentum.

16:11

Goal Marcus Joseph Tavernier

16:11

Yellow Card Luke Jonathan Thomas

16:11

Continuing his fine form from the first half, Semenyo cuts inside from the right wing and sees his shot deflected wide for a corner-kick. Nothing comes of it, though.

16:08

Seeking more of the same during the second half, Bournemouth kick off: we are back under way at Bramall Lane!

16:05

Substitution Vinicius de Souza Costa Oliver Robert McBurnie

16:05

Substitution Jayden Ian Bogle Anel AhmedhodÅ¾iÄ

16:05

Substitution Lloyd Casius Kelly Miloš Kerkez

16:03

With his stoppage-time strike in the first half, Kluivert became only the third player ever to score in the Premier League, Serie A, La Liga, Ligue 1 and the Bundesliga. Having also netted for Ajax in the Eredivisie, that is quite an impressive haul for Bournemouth's Dutch winger.

15:58

Out-thought and outplayed, Sheffield United slump to a two-goal deficit at the interval, and Andoni Iraloa's bright Bournemouth side certainly merit their half-time advantage. Solanke and Semenyo have been too hot to handle for a passive home team, and the latter set up Tavernier's early opener; Kluivert then made the most of Foderingham's error to double the Cherries' lead just before the break. Only a radical switch of momentum can save Paul Heckingbottom's men from defeat now.

15:53

HALF-TIME: SHEFFIELD UNITED 0-2 BOURNEMOUTH

15:49

Goal Justin Dean Kluivert

15:49

MISS! There will be at least three minutes of stoppage time at the end of this first half, and in the first, Tavernier spurns a chance to double Bournemouth's lead! He meets Semenyo's low cross from the left with a first-time strike near the penalty spot, but sends it spiralling over the crossbar!

15:47

Alert to the danger, Cook charges down a 25-yard effort from Norwood, who decides to take a crack at goal due to the lack of movement ahead of him. We still await the hosts' first shot on target.

15:45

There's been no sign of fluency from Sheffield United's attack so far, and Heckingbottom is surely considering making changes during half-time. Archer has been isolated, with not even a sniff of a chance coming his way.

15:44

Some resilient defending keeps Solanke at bay just outside the Blades' box, then Smith fouls McAtee, relieving the pressure on the home side.

15:41

Bogle and Hamer exchange passes on the right side of the area, but the latter's attempt to slip the ball through again is blocked out. Approaching half-time, Sheffield United are finally establishing a foothold in this game.

15:39

Although Senesi seems to bundle Trusty to the turf inside Bournemouth's box, as the Cherries defend another long throw-in, the referee and the VAR both believe no offence was committed.

15:37

The home side have now managed to edge a few yards further up the pitch, forcing the action into midfield, rather than sitting back and defending Bournemouth's siege. They only trail by one, so remain very much in this contest.

15:36

Sheffield United have not lost a league game to Bournemouth at Bramall Lane since 1987, but unless something changes dramatically in the final hour of this game, they are on course to suffer defeat today.

15:33

Having elected to stay on his line, Foderingham eventually grabs the ball inside his six-yard box after a whipped corner from the right is flicked goalwards from near the penalty spot. Bournemouth are buzzing all over their hosts, and they've racked up eight attempts to Sheffield United's zero.

15:31

After Kelly steams up the left flank at pace, then fires a low cross towards the near post, only Robinson's quick reactions deny Solanke a clear shot at goal, forcing the striker's first-time attempt wide of the target.

15:29

Solanke holds the ball up well, around 20 yards from goal, then rolls his marker and plays a pass into Kluivert on the left side of the area. However, the winger's strike lacks any power and trickles towards Foderingham, who collects the ball without trouble.

15:27

A brief spell of pinball just outside Bournemouth's box comes about after Sheffield United are drawn forward at last, but the Blades then have to chase back when the move breaks down and their visitors launch a quick - but ultimately unsuccessful - counter.

15:24

Solanke now finds the side-netting of Foderingham's goal, after he volleys the ball from an acute angle near the left byline. After scoring twice last time out, the Bournemouth striker seems to be full of confidence today.

15:23

Yellow Card Oliver James Norwood

15:22

JUST WIDE! Out on the left, Tavernier steps over the ball, leaving it for Kluivert to shoot from just outside the area. The latter steadies himself, then lets fly with a low drive that skims the turf and ripples the side-netting! That was close to a second goal for Bournemouth, who are totally in control of this game!

15:18

Having received medical attention on the pitch, Tavernier limps off towards the touchline as the action resumes. It looks as though he'll be fine to continue soon.

15:18

The home fans are in uproar, as Sheffield United sit back again and Tavernier links up with Kluivert in the area. The goalscorer's prodded finish is comfortably saved in the end, though, and he seems to have sustained a knock in the process.

15:14

The away side have had a 73 per cent share of possession so far, and Sheffield United are chasing shadows at the moment - they've become very passive after a lively opening to the match.

15:13

Assist Antoine Serlom Semenyo

15:13

Sheffield United are having to soak up some pressure now, with Bournemouth bossing the ball. Under pressure, Semenyo manages to flick a header towards goal from the edge of the area, though it doesn't trouble Foderingham at all.

15:10

Bournemouth break down the right at pace, but Trusty slams the door shut with a timely intervention. Following their win just before the international break, the Cherries seem to have grown in confidence.

15:08

A run from out to in by Solanke causes a moment of concern in Sheffield United area, but after a brief scramble just outside the six-yard box, the hosts manage to get the ball away to safety without conceding even a corner.

15:05

Sheffield United have made the brighter start on home turf, threatening their visitors with Robinson's long throw-in towards the Bournemouth box, before a direct ball up from the back nearly releases Archer through the centre.

15:02

The home side kick off, and we are under way in Sheffield!

14:57

The players are out on the pitch at Bramall Lane, and kick-off is now just moments away!

14:54

Bournemouth make just one change today, as a hamstring injury for Max Aarons sees Adam Smith come in at right-back. Billing returns after missing the win over Newcastle, but must make do with a place among the visitors' substitutes.

14:50

Unchanged from the starting XI that lined up against Brighton earlier this month, Sheffield United aim to maintain momentum despite a two-week break between fixtures. The hiatus has helped both Anel Ahmedhodzic and Oli McBurnie, who are back on bench following injury.

14:46

SUBS: Mark Travers, Milos Kerkez, Philip Billing, Dango Ouattara, Joe Rothwell, Luis Sinisterra, David Brooks, Kieffer Moore, Chris Mepham.

14:42

BOURNEMOUTH (4-2-3-1): Neto; Adam Smith, Marcos Senesi, Illia Zabarnyi, Lloyd Kelly; Lewis Cook, Ryan Christie; Justin Kluivert, Antoine Semenyo, Marcus Tavernier; Dominic Solanke.

14:42

SUBS: Adam Davies, Oliver McBurnie, Benie Traore, John Fleck, Max Lowe, Ben Osborn, William Osula, Anis Ben Slimane, Anel Ahmedhodzic.

14:42

SHEFFIELD UNITED (3-4-2-1): Wes Foderingham; George Baldock, Jack Robinson, Auston Trusty; Jayden Bogle, Oliver Norwood, Vinicius, Luke Thomas; Gustavo Hamer, James McAtee; Cameron Archer.

14:38

Dominic Solanke's second-half brace helped Bournemouth topple Newcastle United last time out, and they sit four points clear of the Premier League relegation zone as a result. However, Andoni Iraola's men remain without a league win away from home this season, and they have already shipped 17 goals on the road. Furthermore, the Cherries have won just one of their last 11 league meetings with Sheffield United, losing on no less than eight occasions.

14:38

Sheffield United come into today's game sitting 18th in the Premier League table, but have picked up four points from their last two matches - as many as in their previous 12 top-flight fixtures combined. The rejuvenated Blades entered this month's international break with a win over Wolves and a 1-1 draw against Brighton; thanks to Everton's 10-point deduction, Paul Heckingbottom's side are now only one point adrift of Luton Town in 17th place.

14:33

Hello and welcome to live coverage of today's Premier League clash between Sheffield United and Bournemouth at Bramall Lane!

14:06 , Mike Jones

Sheffield United XI: Foderingham, Bogle, Baldock, Trusty, Robinson, Thomas, Souza, Norwood, Hamer, McAtee, Archer

The Bladesmen are unchanged for Bournemouth!



Anel and Oli back in the squad.

Bournemouth XI: Neto, Smith, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kelly, Cook, Christie, Kluivert, Semenyo, Solanke, Tavernier

Your Cherries today

14:00

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…