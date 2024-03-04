Sheffield United vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League latest score updates as ruthless visitors embarrass hosts

Arsenal travel to Sheffield United as the Gunners look to extend their winning run while responding to victories for Liverpool and Manchester City in the Premier League title race.

Mikel Arteta’s side can close the gap to leaders Liverpool back to two points with a win at Bramall Lane, with Chris Wilder’s Blades rooted to the bottom of the table. Arsenal thrashed Sheffield United 5-0 in the reverse fixture earlier this season and the goals are once again flowing for the visitors, with 25 scored in their last six after sweeping Newcastle United aside with a routine 4-1 win last Saturday.

Since then, Liverpool left it late to win at Nottingham Forest before Manchester City came from behind to beat rivals United in the derby. Arsenal had a free midweek and will look to make it seven Premier League wins in a row ahead of potentially going top when they play Brentford at the Emirates next weekend, a day before Liverpool host Manchester City at Anfield.

Meanwhile, the hosts are in desperate need of points to keep their survival hopes alive. The Blades have won just one of their last 10 league games are at risk of being cut adrift with Burnley at the bottom. Follow live updates from Arsenal vs Sheffield United in our match blog below and get the latest odds and tips on the fixture, here

58’ GOAL! White gets in on the act with sixth goal (0-6)

39’ GOAL! Rice scores fifth before half-time (0-5)

25’ GOAL! Havertz adds fourth as Arsenal run riot (0-4)

15’ GOAL! Martinelli makes it three as United fall apart (0-3)

13’ GOAL! Saka forces own goal from Bogle (0-2)

4’ GOAL! Odegaard fires Arsenal into early lead (0-1)

Sheff Utd XI: Grbic, Ahmedhodzic, Trusty, Robinson, Bogle, Norwood, Souza, Hamer, Davies, McAtee, McBurnie

Arsenal XI: Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior, Odegaard, Jorginho, Rice, Saka, Havertz, Martinelli

Sheffield United FC 0 - 6 Arsenal FC

Sheffield United 0-6 Arsenal

21:26 , Jamie Braidwood

63 mins: Ah, bad news this for Arsenal.

Gabriel Martinelli is being forced off and hobbles down the touchline, unable to put any weight on his right ankle.

Straight down the tunnel.

That’s a worry.

Jesus is on, at least. While Thomas Partey is back after a long absence. He replaces Jorginho.

GOAL! Sheffield United 0-6 Arsenal (WHITE 58’)

21:19 , Jamie Braidwood

SIX!

And a sixth scorer! Ben White gets in on the act!

There was some lovely football from Arsenal just before, but Rice couldn’t get his shot away.

This time Havertz brings it down wonderfully. He lays it off to White, and that is some strike! It flies into the corner off his left foot.

Arsenal have equalled their biggest Premier League away win, set at West Ham just a few weeks ago!

Sheffield United 0-5 Arsenal

21:14 , Jamie Braidwood

53 mins: Chance! Vieira bursts down the right and clips a cross back towards Martinelli.

The winger leaps and connects with the volley, but can’t direct his effort back towards goal.

Arsenal want more...

Sheffield United 0-5 Arsenal

21:12 , Jamie Braidwood

50 mins: Arsenal haven’t even scored a set-piece yet...

Rice stands over a corner from the left but Souza heads away.

There are a lot of empty seats at Bramall Lane as the second half begins.

Sheffield United 0-5 Arsenal

21:09 , Jamie Braidwood

Back underway!

Saka is off for Arsenal. He wasn’t on the scoresheet tonight but the winger gets a well deserved rest.

Fabio Vieira replaces him.

HALF TIME! Sheffield United 0-5 Arsenal

21:07 , Jamie Braidwood

On Sky Sports, Jamie Carragher called Sheffield United a “disgrace” after one of the “most one-sided performances I’ve ever seen”.

The Blades were also beaten 8-0 by Newcastle at Bramall Lane in the Premier League earlier this season.

The Premier League record for a win is 9-0.

Sheffield United set unwanted football record with Arsenal hammering

HALF TIME! Sheffield United 0-5 Arsenal

20:58 , Jamie Braidwood

Sheffield United set an unwanted record when they became the first team in English football history to concede five goals in four consecutive home games across all competitions.

Chris Wilder’s side, who are bottom of the Premier League, conceded five goals against high-flying Arsenal before half-time - as Mikel Arteta’s side ran riot at Bramall Lane.

The Blades had also suffered a 5-2 defeat to Brighton in the FA Cup, a 5-0 defeat to Aston Villa in the Premier League, and another 5-0 defeat to Brighton in the Premier League (this time with 10 men).

And Arsenal set their own Premier League record as they became the first English league side to win three consecutive away games by a margin of five or more goals.

The Gunners also beat Burnley 5-0 and West Ham 6-0.

HALF TIME! Sheffield United 0-5 Arsenal

20:52 , Jamie Braidwood

A record-breaking first half.

Arsenal are loving it. Sheffield United can’t wait for it to end.

Sheffield United 0-5 Arsenal

20:42 , Jamie Braidwood

41 mins: Well, that’s history, and it’s arrived before half-time!

Sheffield United are now the first team in English Football League history to concede five goals in four consecutive home games.

Arsenal are the first team to score five goals in four consecutive away games.

Ridiculous!

(REUTERS)

GOAL! Sheffield United 0-5 Arsenal (RICE 39’)

20:39 , Jamie Braidwood

OH MY GOODNESS!

It’s FIVE before half-time! Saka cuts through Sheffield United again down the right wing.

He cuts it back into the box and picks out Rice, who guides his finish past Grbic.

"A side, who can't stop scoring in record-breaking fashion" 💥



Declan Rice makes it FIVE for Arsenal 🔥 pic.twitter.com/71I8u7cs6j — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 4, 2024

Sheffield United 0-4 Arsenal

20:31 , Jamie Braidwood

29 mins: The Sheffield United players must be hurting.

Bogle flies into a challenge and cuts down Odegaard.

They have to keep their heads, or this could be another 8-0.

They’ve already lost by that scoreline to Newcastle this season.

GOAL! Sheffield United 0-4 Arsenal (HAVERTZ 25’)

20:25 , Jamie Braidwood

RUTHLESS FROM ARSENAL!

It’s four! Embarrassing for Sheffield United.

It’s hapless from the hosts: Martinelli leads the press and Sheffield United lose possession.

It’s fed to Havertz and his shot is fired into the bottom corner with his left foot.

A fine finish!

Kai Havertz produces quite the finish as he puts Arsenal another goal ahead! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/eyTB4C3nOs — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 4, 2024

Sheffield United 0-3 Arsenal

20:19 , Jamie Braidwood

17 mins: Chris Wilder is forced into a change already. The decision to play a back-four has backfired spectacularly.

Oliver Norwood is replaced by Ben Osborn, and there are some home fans heading for the exits already.

GOAL! Sheffield United 0-3 Arsenal (MARTINELLI 15’)

20:15 , Jamie Braidwood

IT’S THREE! Sheffield United are falling apart!

It’s another cutting Arsenal move, with the Gunners flowing forwards in numbers on the break.

Kiwior cuts it back to Martinelli and the winger fires inside the near post!

Three goals in 15 minutes...

"We've not even played fifteen minutes" 😲



Arsenal score AGAIN! ✅ pic.twitter.com/QsxhvqP2sq — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 4, 2024

GOAL! Sheffield United 0-2 Arsenal (BOGLE OG 13’)

20:14 , Jamie Braidwood

Oh dear... it’s two for Arsenal and an own goal from Jayden Bogle.

This could get really bad,

Saka bursts past Auston Trusty on the right wing and fires across goal.

Bogle is a sitting duck and can’t sort out his feet in time.

It bobbles across the line.

"He's got him on toast" 🍞



It's an own goal from Sheffield Utd's Jayden Bogle 😮 pic.twitter.com/QLRUe6OAQu — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 4, 2024

Sheffield United 0-1 Arsenal

20:12 , Jamie Braidwood

10 mins: Almost two! Odegaard plays a stunning pass across to Martinelli, who cuts back to Saka.

The goal is gaping but Saka’s shot is blocked by a host of United defenders, who throw themselves in the way.

GOAL! Sheffield United 0-1 Arsenal (ODEGAARD 5’)

20:05 , Jamie Braidwood

Arsenal lead! Just four minutes gone, but it had been coming since kick-off!

A super move sees Rice make the run to the byline to reach Martinelli’s pass.

He pulls it back and finds Odegaard, whose finish it crisp and past Grbic.

What a start - and now how many could Arsenal get given their form?

What a flying start! 💫



Martin Odegaard puts the ball into the back of the net for Arsenal! pic.twitter.com/CKugFWcYnf — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 4, 2024

Sheffield United 0-0 Arsenal

20:05 , Jamie Braidwood

4 mins: White with a ball right across the face! It would have been a tap-in...

Sheffield United 0-0 Arsenal

20:02 , Jamie Braidwood

1 min: OFF THE BAR! Arsenal so close already - how has this not gone in?

Saka starts the move on the right before cutting back to Declan Rice. He can’t get his shot away so it falls to Saka, who thunders a volley against the bar. Martinelli then follows in, and Grbic saves on the line!

KICK-OFF! Sheffield United 0-0 Arsenal

20:01 , Jamie Braidwood

Underway! A must-win for both, surely?

20:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Kick-off is next! Can Arsenal keep the pace in the title race?

19:53 , Jamie Braidwood

With 19 set-piece goals in the Premier League this season, including 13 from corners, Arsenal are gaining on Sheffield United’s total goals output of 22. Arsenal could narrow the gap to Chris Wilder’s side further at Bramall Lane.

(REUTERS)

19:46 , Jamie Braidwood

Mikel Arteta has told his Arsenal side to go out and further improve their goal difference, admitting it could be a factor in the title race, and insists anything less than 90 points is unlikely to win the Premier League this season.

“First of all you have to earn the right to win the games and then we want to be ruthless and efficient in front of goal. Lately I think we’ve been really good.

“In the last 15 or 20 minutes against Newcastle we could maybe have done a bit more, and we have to continue to do that especially when you bring the subs in because they can re-energise the team and continue at a really high level. It’s something that we want to continue to do.

“The demands, you might have to win every game. I don’t know. I have no clue.

“There are a lot of games and we are all going to have crazy schedules and this league might be different to last season. Anything under 90 points I think it (winning the league) would be very difficult.

“We have to improve in every aspect, that is all, all managers try to be better in what we do.”

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta believes his team may have to win every game left to lift the Premier League title (PA Wire)

19:40 , Jamie Braidwood

Chris Wilder, speaking to Sky Sports: “We need to give our supporters something to shout about as we have not been good enough the last couple of games at home, so we need to make sure we approach the game in the right way.

“It is brilliant to have three of those boys back [Tom Davies, Oli McBurnie and George Baldock] and Ben Brereton Diaz, who was a big signing for us in January and has mossed a few games.

“Davies, McBurnie and Baldock have all played in this division and so have experience of nights like these and they have won in nights like these.”

19:32 , Jamie Braidwood

How Arsenal are ‘raising the bar’ in Premier League title race

Even as Erling Haaland ran riot at Luton and Liverpool’s kids continued to perform miracles for Jurgen Klopp at Anfield, Mikel Arteta was still able to bask in his satisfaction at Arsenal’s recent work. In what increasingly looks likely to be a three-way fight for the Premier League title, Arsenal were the odd ones out as Manchester City and Liverpool advanced to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup in midweek. But Arsenal are also outliers in another respect: they are the in-form side in the title race.

Domestic cup pursuits could have boosted City and Liverpool’s momentum in other ways; Klopp may appear to have the golden touch, Liverpool powered by fate, when the German turns to his academy to win silverware. Pep Guardiola’s side can look unstoppable when Haaland scores five goals and Kevin De Bruyne sets up four of them. And yet, a late defeat in Porto besides, it is Arsenal who are gathering pace. Rested, and focused on the league after their FA Cup third-round defeat to Liverpool last month, Arsenal will go for a seventh win in a row when they travel to Sheffield United tonight.

Here’s why:

How Arsenal are ‘raising the bar’ in Premier League title race

19:22 , Jamie Braidwood

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, speaking to Sky Sports, on why he has named an unchanged team: “I was tempted because they give me the reason to do that in training every single day - but we start the game like this.

“The consistency that we showed, how strong we have been defensively, conceding little and the determination and positivity to go forward pleased me a lot. We have had to face a lot of low blocks.

“Sheffield United have made some changes as they lack certain people in the backline. We have to be adaptable. The players have to have adaptability to change during matches and understand where the change is going to be.”

19:17 , Jamie Braidwood

The Premier League is heading for a classic title race, with Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal set for a three-way battle as we approach the run-in.

Manchester City, the defending champions, are aiming to win a fourth league title in a row under Pep Guardiola - a feat that has never been achieved in the history of English football. City blew Arsenal away in last year’s run-in, but the Gunners are back in the fight this campaign and have been joined by a resurgent Liverpool side - who are set for an emotional final months of Jurgen Klopp’s time on Merseyside.

Sunday will stage what could be the final clash between Klopp’s Liverpool and Guardiola’s City, in what is a potential title decider at Anfield. The Premier League will then return from March’s international break for another blockbuster fixture, as Mikel Arteta’s side visit the Etihad to take on the champions, having already beaten City earlier this season.

After that, as the Premier League title race enters April, the run-in can truly begin. But which team has the best fixtures and who has the hardest run of games to end the season? Here’s where the title could be won and lost.

Premier League title race: Who has the best fixtures in the run-in?

19:05 , Jamie Braidwood

Arsenal are unchanged from last weekend’s 4-1 win over Newcastle, so Jorginho stays in midfield and Kai Havertz resumes up front. Gabriel Jesus is joined on the bench by Thomas Partey.

Sheffield United hand a first Premier League start to former Everton midfielder Tom Davies. Oli McBurnie also starts up front.

19:02 , Jamie Braidwood

Line-ups! Arsenal are unchanged.

Sheff Utd: Grbic, Ahmedhodzic, Trusty, Robinson, Bogle, Norwood, Vinicius Souza, Hamer, Tom Davies, McAtee, McBurnie

Subs: Baldock, Brereton, Foderingham, Osborn, Arblaster, Larouci, Osula, Brooks, Peck.

Arsenal: Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior, Odegaard, Jorginho, Rice, Saka, Havertz, Martinelli

Subs: Ramsdale, Partey, Gabriel Jesus, Smith Rowe, Nketiah, Cedric, Trossard, Vieira, Nelson.

18:57 , Jamie Braidwood

Team news will be coming out very soon from Bramall Lane. Do Arsenal keep the midfield that worked so well against Newcastle, with Jorginho and Declan Rice together?

18:44 , Jamie Braidwood

Sensational Saka

The 22-year-old has scored in his last five Premier League games, the first English player to do so for Arsenal since Ian Wright in 1994.

Wright made in seven straight, though, so there’s work to do for Saka yet...

(Getty Images)

18:29 , Jamie Braidwood

History makers? Hopefully not, for Chris Wilder at least.

After a 5-2 defeat to Brighton in the FA Cup, a 5-0 defeat to Aston Villa in the Premier League and another 5-0 defeat to Brighton in the Premier League (this time with 10 men), Sheffield United could tonight become the first English league side to lose four consecutive home games in all competitions by a margin of five or more goals.

Arsenal, meanwhile, could become the first English league side to win three consecutive away games by a margin of five or more goals.

(Getty Images)

18:14 , Jamie Braidwood

Mikel Arteta has raised the possibility of Gabriel Jesus featuring against Sheffield United tonight.

The Brazilian has not played since scoring the opening goal in Arsenal’s 2-1 win at Nottingham Forest - missing the whole of February due to a knee injury.

But he returned to the bench against Newcastle and was an unused substitute in the 4-1 win last weekend.

“He’s fit enough, but knowing how long he will last is something different probably,” Arteta said. “Obviously we need him fit. He’s a massive player for us and we want to make sure that now we load the players in the right way.”

(Getty Images)

17:59 , Jamie Braidwood

Paul Tierney, who was at the centre of a dropped ball controversy in the Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool match last Saturday, will not referee a Premier League match this weekend.

Tierney faced criticism after he failed to award a dropped ball to Forest in an attacking area after stopping the match for a head injury to Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate.

Forest did regain possession after Tierney’s error, but conceded a 99th-minute goal which cost them a valuable point in the race for Premier League survival.

Tierney has been selected as the video assistant referee (VAR) for the Arsenal v Brentford match on Saturday evening.

Sources close to Professional Game Match Officials Ltd insist Tierney has not been dropped.

More here:

Premier League makes Paul Tierney decision after Forest vs Liverpool controversy

17:45 , Jamie Braidwood

Eddie Nketiah scored a hat-trick at the Emirates as Arsenal beat Sheffield United 5-0 in October.

The Gunners have since scored at least five goals in a single game on a further four ocassions: 6-0 vs Lens, 5-0 vs Crystal Palace, 6-0 vs West Ham and 5-0 vs Burnley.

United have lost by at least five goals on a further four ocassions, too...

(Getty Images)

17:35 , Jamie Braidwood

Odds

Sheffield United win: 16/1

Draw: 7/1

Arsenal win: 1/7

Full match odds here.

Prediction

Arsenal should prove too much for the relegation-threatened Blades. Sheffield United 0-3 Arsenal.

17:34 , Jamie Braidwood

Predicted line-ups

Sheffield United XI: Grbic; Ahmedhodzic, Robinson, Trusty; Baldock, Hamer, Souza, McAtee, Larouci; Brereton Diaz, Brewster.

Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior; Rice, Odegaard, Havertz; Saka, Trossard, Martinelli.

17:33 , Jamie Braidwood

Arsenal team news

Arsenal could give Thomas Partey his first minutes since returning from a long-term injury that has kept him out since October. Gabriel Jesus was back on the bench against Newcastle and is set to feature again, while Oleksandr Zinchenko and Takehiro Tomiyasu face late fitness tests.

17:32 , Jamie Braidwood

Sheffield United team news

The hosts will be without the suspended Mason Holgate, while Cameron Archer, John Egan, Chris Basham, Rhys Norrington-Davies and Max Lowe face spells on the sidelines. The Blades could welcome back Ben Brereton Diaz and George Baldock after the pair resumed training this week.

17:31 , Jamie Braidwood

When is Sheffield United v Arsenal?

Sheffield United v Arsenal will kick off at 8pm GMT on Monday 4 March at Bramall Lane

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage on the channels from 6.30pm. Subscribers can also stream the action via Sky Go.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help: get great deals on the best VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.

17:30 , Jamie Braidwood

Meanwhile, the hosts are in desperate need of points to keep their survival hopes alive. The Blades have won just one of their last 10 league games are at risk of being cut adrift with Burnley at the bottom. Follow live updates from Arsenal vs Sheffield United in our match blog