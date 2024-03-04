Sheffield United vs Arsenal LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score, updates today after White goal

Sheffield United vs Arsenal – LIVE!

Arsenal are next up in the Premier League title race when they travel to the struggling Sheffield United at Bramall Lane this evening. Mikel Arteta’s side have seen both Liverpool and Manchester City win earlier this weekend, meaning the pressure is on them to respond.

Luckily for The Gunners, the omens are good. Not only are they in fine form and scoring goals aplenty, The Blades look destined for an immediate return to the Championship. The last six League games have seen Arsenal score 25 goals while conceding only thee, while Sheffield United have shipped a whopping 17.

Still, the hosts are fighting for their lives. Arsenal started slipping up at this stage of the season last time out too, albeit Arteta’s side do look a lot more mature now. Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog! Simon Collings will be providing expert analysis from the ground!

Arsenal vs Sheffield United latest news

GOAL! White lashes in sixth

GOAL! Rice makes it five

GOAL! Havertz adds a fourth

GOAL! Martinelli scores quick-fire third

GOAL! Bogle puts through his own net

GOAL! Odegaard hands Gunners early lead

Sheffield United 0-6 Arsenal

21:33 , Jonathan Gorrie

71 mins: The tempo has dropped now. Seems Arsenal are happy with their lot.

Simon Collings at Bramall Lane

21:25 , Jonathan Gorrie

Ben White's goal is Arsenal's 10,000th in all competitions - suspect there will be a few more tonight.

Sheffield United 0-6 Arsenal

21:25 , Jonathan Gorrie

63 mins: A rare blow for Arsenal this evening as Martinelli hobbles off injured.

Sheffield United 0-6 Arsenal | Ben White '57

21:19 , Jonathan Gorrie

57 mins; GOAL!

Ben White lashes in a sixth after good work from Havertz.

Sheffield United 0-5 Arsenal

21:15 , Jonathan Gorrie

52 mins: Vieira breaks down the right and chips in a lovely ball to Martinelli, though he skews his volley.

Sheffield United 0-5 Arsenal

21:13 , Jonathan Gorrie

50 mins: The Blades have threatened ever so slightly more often through young Brooks but that’s not saying too much.

Sheffield United 0-5 Arsenal

21:07 , Jonathan Gorrie

Back underway!

Vieira on for Saka, who was surely rested.

Sheffield United 0-5 Arsenal

20:59 , Jonathan Gorrie

The home crowd, as you might imagine, are unhappy...

HT: Sheffield United 0-5 Arsenal

20:51 , Jonathan Gorrie

Gunners edge a tight first-half....

Simon Collings at Bramall Lane

20:46 , Jonathan Gorrie

Five minutes added on. The home fans boo.

Simon Collings at Bramall Lane

20:42 , Jonathan Gorrie

Arteta isn't one for early changes, but with Porto next week, I wonder if he hooks a few at half-time here.

Sheffield United 0-5 Arsenal | Declan Rice '38

20:40 , Jonathan Gorrie

38 mins: GOAL!

They’ve done it again! Five goal in three consecutive Premier League away matches as Rice rolls in Saka’s cutback.

Sheffield United 0-4 Arsenal

20:39 , Jonathan Gorrie

38 mins: Absolute domination now. Arsenal passing the ball around with ease.

Sheffield United 0-4 Arsenal

20:36 , Jonathan Gorrie

34 mins: Arsenal are not letting up here. Impressive how they keep going with the game already won.

Sheffield United 0-4 Arsenal

20:32 , Jonathan Gorrie

31 mins: The home side are losing their heads here. This really could be a huge win for the Gunners.

Simon Collings at Bramall Lane

20:29 , Jonathan Gorrie

My wife's uncle is a Blades fan. Checked before kick-off if he was here tonight:"Watching at home, no pain anymore just the usual numbness"

A wise move to give this a miss, I think.

Sheffield United 0-4 Arsenal | Kai Havertz '24

20:26 , Jonathan Gorrie

24 mins: GOAL!

Kai Havertz bags a fourth for the Gunners as home fans pour out of the stadium. McBurnie loses the ball and Martinelli beats Ahmedhodzic to it before playing Havertz in.

The German finishes with ease.

Sheffield United 0-3 Arsenal

20:20 , Jonathan Gorrie

18 mins: Osborn on for Norwood as Wilder goes five at the back.

Simon Collings at Bramall Lane

20:18 , Jonathan Gorrie

This could end up five, six or even more. Arsenal cutting United open at will. Some home fans heading for an early drink - or maybe back home.

Sheffield United 0-3 Arsenal | Gabriel Martinelli '14

20:16 , Jonathan Gorrie

14 mins: GOAL!

This is a battering. Odegaard plays in Martinelli on an Arsenal break and the Brazilian plays a one-two with Kiwior before finishing at the near post.

Sheffield United 0-2 Arsenal | Jayden Bogle OG '12

20:14 , Jonathan Gorrie

12 mins: GOAL!

Saka makes light work of Trusty and drives to the byline before crossing at the near post and it bounces off Bogle into the Sheffield United net.

Sheffield United 0-1 Arsenal

20:12 , Jonathan Gorrie

10 mins: Odegaard skims a lovely ball into Martinelli’s path and the Brazilian passes to Saka, though his shot is blocked in a crowded box.

Sheffield United 0-1 Arsenal

20:10 , Jonathan Gorrie

09 mins: The Blades just cannot live with Arsenal here. They look like scoring on every foray forward.

Simon Collings at Bramall Lane

20:07 , Jonathan Gorrie

Genuinely not an understatement to say this could be 3-0 already.

Sheffield United 0-1 Arsenal | Martin Odegaard '04

20:06 , Jonathan Gorrie

04 mins: GOAL!

Arsenal have been cutting through at will. Martinelli rolls in Rice who had run to the byline and he cuts back for Odegaard, who taps the Gunners into the lead.

Sheffield United 0-0 Arsenal

20:03 , Jonathan Gorrie

01 mins: OFF THE BAR!

Jorginho plays in Saka, who cuts cross for Rice and the England midfielder sees his shot blocked. Saka then slaps the rebound against the bar before the Blades clear.

Martinelli looks to follow up with a volley but it’s cleared off the line.

Sheffield United vs Arsenal: KICK-OFF!

20:00 , Jonathan Gorrie

Away we go!

Sheffield United vs Arsenal: Thierry Henry title verdict

19:45 , Jonathan Gorrie

The Gunners legend was speaking on Sky Sports...

"They're not just tough games on paper. Those teams will push Arsenal back to the edge of the box"



Sheffield United vs Arsenal: A big game for the Gunners

19:36 , Jonathan Gorrie

These are the type of games Arsenal used to slip in when the pressure is on. While they are strong favourites tonight, there is a relative amount of pressure given the wins for Liverpool and Manchester City.

Sheffield United vs Arsenal: Here come the Gunners!

19:24 , Jonathan Gorrie

Arriving at Bramall Lane as Arsenal look to respond in Premier League title race...

Simon Collings at Bramall Lane

19:19 , Jonathan Gorrie

A big boost for Arsenal that Thomas Partey is on the bench. It has been forgotten how important he can be to the way Arsenal play. Big he is back for the run-in.

Confirmed Arsenal lineup

19:04 , Jonathan Gorrie

Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior; Odegaard, Jorginho, Rice; Saka, Havertz, Martinelli

Ramsdale, Cedric, Vieira, Partey, Smith Rowe, Nelson, Trossard, Jesus, Nketiah

Confirmed Sheffield United lineup

19:03 , Jonathan Gorrie

Sheffield United XI: Grbic, Ahmedhodzic, Trusty, Robinson, Bogle, Norwood, Vinicius Souza, Hamer, Tom Davies, McAtee, McBurnie

Baldock, Brereton, Foderingham, Osborn, Arblaster, Larouci, Osula, Brooks, Peck

Sheffield United vs Arsenal: Thomas Partey arrives

18:47 , Jonathan Gorrie

Thomas Partey has arrived with the Arsenal squad ahead of tonight’s clash.

Sheffield United vs Arsenal: Head to head (h2h) history and results

17:33 , Jonathan Gorrie

Arsenal boast four wins in a row in this fixture and Eddie Nketiah scored a hat-trick as they registered a 5-0 win over the Blades at the Emirates Stadium back in October.

Sheffield United wins: 40

Draws: 27

Arsenal wins: 52

Sheffield United vs Arsenal: Premier League prediction today

17:32 , Jonathan Gorrie

With the Gunners in this kind of form, anything but a convincing win at Bramall Lane would be a major shock tonight.

Arsenal to win, 4-0.

(Getty Images)

Arsenal team news vs Sheffield United today

17:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

The Gunners, meanwhile, should have Thomas Partey back for the first time since October. Gabriel Jesus was back on the bench for the win over Newcastle.

Oleksandr Zinchenko and Takehiro Tomiyasu face late fitness tests, but Jurrien Timber is not ready to be part of the matchday squad yet.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Sheffield United team news vs Arsenal today

17:30 , Jonathan Gorrie

Mason Holgate is suspended for the hosts after his red card in the heavy home defeat by Brighton but Blades boss Chris Wilder is set to welcome back both Ben Brereton Diaz and George Baldock against Arsenal.

John Egan, Chris Basham, Rhys Norrington-Davies and Max Lowe are long-term absentees. Rhian Brewster, Cameron Archer and Anis Ben Slimane are also out, along with Daniel Jebbison.

(PA)

Sheffield United vs Arsenal: TV channel and live stream for Premier League today

17:30 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel: The game will be broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage of Monday Night Football starts at 6.30pm.

Live stream: Subscribers to Sky Sports will also be able to watch on a live stream online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: Follow all the action tonight with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog. Simon Collings will be providing expert analysis from the ground.

(ES Composite)

Welcome

17:11 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good evening and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Arsenal’s Premier League trip to Sheffield United tonight.

Kick-off from Bramall Lane is at 8pm GMT.