Sheffield United v Nottingham Forest: Pick of the stats

Here are the key facts and figures before Saturday's game between Sheffield United and Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.

This is Sheffield United's first home Premier League match against Nottingham Forest since October 1992 - a goalless draw at Bramall Lane. They are unbeaten in their past four top-flight home games against Forest since a 3-1 defeat in August 1967.

Nottingham Forest are looking to complete their first league double over Sheffield United since the 2003-04 campaign when the sides were in the second tier.

Sheffield United are just three goals away from becoming the second side in Premier League history to concede 100 goals in a single campaign after Swindon Town in 1993-94 (100 in 42 games). The Blades would be just the third team to do so in a top-flight season with a maximum of 20 teams, after Darwen in 1891-92 (112 in 26 games) and Leicester in 1908-09 (102 in 38 games).

Nottingham Forest have won just one of their past 19 Premier League games against promoted sides and that was in the reverse fixture against Sheffield United this season. This will be the second time they have faced an opponent in their first match after being relegated from the Premier League (within the same season) when they beat QPR 3-0 in 1995-96.

Sheffield United have conceded 51 goals in their 17 Premier League home games this season. In English top-flight history, only Aston Villa in 1935-36 have ever conceded more at home in a single campaign (56).