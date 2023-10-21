Sheffield United 1-2 Manchester United: Diogo Dalot's superb second-half goal gives visitors win

Diogo Dalot's winner was only his second goal in 78 Premier League appearances for Manchester United

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag believes "a legend and giant" has been lost in the passing of Sir Bobby Charlton.

And Ten Hag said that his players were inspired to their 2-1 win at Sheffield United by wanting to pay a fitting tribute to the 1966 World Cup hero.

Charlton's death at the age of 86 was announced four hours before kick-off at Bramall Lane, as Diogo Dalot curled home a suitably spectacular winner late on.

Having said before the game United 'have to win for Sir Bobby' following the announcement of Charlton's passing, it was appropriate in-form midfielder Scott McTominay should put the visitors ahead with a well-taken effort just before the half hour.

But after Oli McBurnie had drilled a superb penalty into the corner when McTominay handled just six minutes later, it was left to Dalot to provide the appropriate ending in honour of the man who scored so many memorable goals during the 17 years at Old Trafford in which he became one of the greatest Englishman to ever lace up his boots.

Man of the match Harry Maguire said the news had "hit us hard" and, speaking to Sky Sports, spoke about how Charlton "lit the place up" when he came into the United dressing room.

"He'd always come in if we won or lost but his presence was really felt in the dressing room," said the England defender. "You'd always see him around the club. We will miss him."

Charlton's ill health in recent years means Ten Hag never got to meet the man who has a statue in his honour outside Old Trafford and after whom the main stand is named.

The Dutchman would not have to walk around Old Trafford's rooms too much to understand the legacy Charlton leaves; the visiting fans chanted his name before kick-off and after the final whistle.

"Of course we are very sad and our thoughts are with his family and especially his wife Lady Norma, his children and his grandchildren," said Ten Hag.

"It is a legend, a giant passing away. His achievements are so immense and huge. It is global, not only England; you see the facts he achieved is incredible.

"All the games; his titles, his trophies, the contribution he had with his goals. I never had the honour to meet him but I heard, despite all his trophies and games, he was so humble.

"A big personality and an example for all of us as a footballer and also in society and global wide.

"It was an extra motivation, absolutely."

Man Utd struggles continue despite win

Charlton is one of the most significant figures in the storied history of Manchester United that the current crop of players are finding it difficult to live up to.

Even in victory, at times they looked disjointed.

Their struggles were encapsulated in stoppage time when Antony Martial was presented with a three-on-one situation as he bore down on the home goal.

Martial elected to go left to fellow substitute Alejandro Garnacho rather than right to Bruno Fernandes. Garnacho put the chance wide, but it transpired he had run offside anyway.

Sofyan Amrabat operated as a de-facto quarter-back, playing deeper than Harry Maguire, Jonny Evans and Victor Lindelof, who were given the responsibility of starting attacks but rarely did so with any speed or purpose.

Fernandes flicked a first-half free-kick off the crossbar and Amrabat's long-range effort thudded against the other one after the break.

However, other than an excellent save from Wes Foderingham to deny Rasmus Hojlund and Marcus Rashford sending an low effort wide of the far post, the visitors were not convincing, until Dalot stepped in to win it.

Blades lack cutting edge

Sheffield United suffered a club record eight-goal hammering by Newcastle on their last outing on home soil.

There are two sides to Paul Heckingbottom's team though. There is also the one that was level with Manchester City with five minutes left and that led at Tottenham heading into injury time.

This performance was very much from the latter variety.

Cameron Archer forced Andre Onana into two decent first-half saves, the second of which also required some assistance from Amrabat.

The Blades' midfield passing game was sharp and exploited the gaps that appeared as their opponents struggled with the positional aspect of their game.

At one point, Onana went down apparently injured, triggering the visitors entire outfield contingent to head over to their manager on the touchline for what was something akin to a tactical time-out.

A dipping, swerving long-range second-half effort from substitute Rhian Brewster also tested Onana.

The thunderous manner of McBurnie's equaliser suggested that despite their plight, there is still belief in the Sheffield United camp.

But the fact it was the Scotland forward's first goal of the season also shows the class to make a tangible impact at this level is simply not there.