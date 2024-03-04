Is Sheffield United v Arsenal on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Arsenal will look to keep the pressure on Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table as they travel to face Sheffield United on Monday.

The Gunners have a perfect league record so far this year, making it 25 goals in six encounters when they swept aside Newcastle with a routine 4-1 win last Saturday.

After Liverpool’s dramatic 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest on Saturday, Mikel Arteta’s side can once again close the gap to just two points with a win away from home.

Chris Wilder’s side, meanwhile, remain rooted at the bottom of the league table and in desperate need of points to keep alive their survival hopes. The Blades have won just one of their last 10 league games.

Here’s everything you need to know. Get all the latest odds and tips here.

When is Sheffield United v Arsenal?

Sheffield United v Arsenal will kick off at 8pm GMT on Monday 4 March at Bramall Lane

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage on the channels from 6.30pm. Subscribers can also stream the action via Sky Go.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help: get great deals on the best VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.

Team news

The hosts will be without the suspended Mason Holgate, while Cameron Archer, John Egan, Chris Basham, Rhys Norrington-Davies and Max Lowe face spells on the sidelines. The Blades could welcome back Ben Brereton Diaz and George Baldock after the pair resumed training this week.

Arsenal, meanwhile, could give Thomas Partey his first minutes since returning from a long-term injury that has kept him out since October. Gabriel Jesus was back on the bench against Newcastle and is set to feature again, while Oleksandr Zinchenko and Takehiro Tomiyasu face late fitness tests.

Predicted line-ups

Sheffield United XI: Grbic; Ahmedhodzic, Robinson, Trusty; Baldock, Hamer, Souza, McAtee, Larouci; Brereton Diaz, Brewster.

Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior; Rice, Odegaard, Havertz; Saka, Trossard, Martinelli.

Odds

Sheffield United win: 16/1

Draw: 7/1

Arsenal win: 1/7

Prediction

Arsenal should prove too much for the relegation-threatened Blades. Sheffield United 0-3 Arsenal.