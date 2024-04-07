Mauricio Pochettino: Chelsea not mature enough to beat Sheffield United

Chelsea turned in a disappointing performance at Bramall Lane - Richard Sellers/Getty Images

From the manic celebrations of a last-gasp win, to the devastating blow of conceding in stoppage-time against the Premier League’s bottom team. Mauricio Pochettino has called his players too immature for two big victories in three days, which is why Chelsea are only dealing in extremes.

Grasping victory from the jaws of defeat against Manchester United last week was meant to be the turning point for Mauricio Pochettino’s men. It was supposed to be the platform to finish the season strongly and even pull off the minor miracle of creeping into the top six.

But this Chelsea is bipolar. They raise hopes just as they did when Thiago Silva or Noni Madueke gave them leads at Bramall Lane, only to be pegged back. Firstly Jayden Bogle levelled before half-time, then Oli McBurnie struck deep into the added five minutes at the end of this rollercoaster match.

At the final whistle, only a few Chelsea players ventured within 20 yards of their travelling support. Thiago, making his comeback after two months out of the team, was one of them. Madueke was there, as was Cole Palmer and Trevoh Chalobah.

But the rest were quickly down the tunnel. It felt like a defeat, rather than a draw. It was a hammer-blow of an equaliser when they were within sight of a win that would have taken them within touching distance of United in sixth place. But that win drained them mentally and physically and they did not have enough to see out the victory.

“Of course they were tired, but that is not an excuse not to win the game,” said Pochettino. “They can be tired and that is why we have unbelievable facilities to provide everything – recovery, massage, swimming pools, hydrotherapy. Then it is about being competitive.

“As a 52-year-old you identify very quickly when a team is ready to compete or not. Maybe this team is not mature enough to compete every three games and these games are tougher. Sheffield United are in the relegation zone and we need to think, as a coach or a player, what is my responsibility?

“It is a process, we are living for now and it takes time to have a strong mentality to compete with different opponents who demand different aspects of the game.”

Aside from immaturity, the huge part of Chelsea’s problem has been the failure to keep clean sheets and their current run of conceding in each game now stretches back to Boxing Day.

Pochettino brought back Thiago Silva to his starting line-up which gave the look of solidity, only for the backline to concede two goals which will have the Chelsea analysts in despair.

Thiago had the support of some of his team-mates for a return to the starting line-up after five matches on the bench since coming back from a groin injury. It had started so well for the Brazilian, 39, who was left unmarked early on and scuffed home a finish from Conor Gallagher’s corner.

It has been a frustrating spell for the veteran since his talks with Pochettino over social-media posts made by his wife about Chelsea needing change in the team. His future is still uncertain with his contract up in the summer and there have been no talks.

“At the moment we are not talking about the future of the squad,” said Pochettino. “It is a decision the club needs to ask and we need to talk and agree on the future of the squad. Of course he is one of the players that we need to discuss. At the moment we didn’t discuss.”

But it would not be a straightforward afternoon for Thiago or Chelsea. Sheffield United were back on level terms thanks to Bogle’s finish after a deft assist from Gus Hamer, who threaded a pass through the legs of Moises Caicedo. Dorde Petrovic should have saved the finish from Bogle but the wing-back’s shot flew in at the near post.

Another goalkeeping error led to Madueke’s goal. Chelsea had swept the ball from left to right across the pitch and Madueke cut inside, with his shot heading straight down the middle of the goal. There was no disguise, no “eyes” to deceive Ivo Grbic - it was an out-and-out mistake.

But McBurnie had the final word with his strike in the third minute of stoppage-time. Hamer, among the shortest on the pitch, won a header on the edge of the penalty area and McBurnie latched onto another flick-on before volleying into the bottom corner. Sheffield United have conceded the most goals at home in a Premier League season but they have recorded draws against Fulham and Chelsea in consecutive weekends.

“We’re in decent nick,” said Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder. “We played well on Thursday when we lost against Liverpool, we were competitive against an outstanding team and now against Chelsea. Everyone would have been disappointed if we didn’t get something out of the game.”

Sheffield United vs Chelsea: As it happened

07:51 PM BST

Noni Madueke speaks - ‘It was in the palm of our hands...this is our Achilles heel’

On the mood in the dressing room...

“Silent to be honest.”

On the result...

“Of course we should have won the game, the fashion we lost it in [is bad]. The way we drop points sometimes, it was in the palm of our hands.”

On what the side does from here...

“There is still games to go, we have to stick together and I have faith we can finish in the places we want to finish in. There is some positives for sure, but this is our Achilles heel, the next game after a top result - we haven’t been able to do well in that department so far.”

On the sim for the rest of the season...

“Eight games left is 24 points up for grabs and we have to get as many as possible.”

07:47 PM BST

Ollie McBurnie speaks - ‘It’s nice to get something for the fans’

On Sheffield United’s form...

“Last few games we have been there or thereabouts. The boys put in excellent effort against Liverpool and now it is nice to get something for the fans.”

On why they’ve conceded so many at home...

“We always say at home we fancy ourselves against anyone, but that hasn’t always been the case this season. We need to make here a tough place for others to come. We need to start games off solid, work our way into games and when it opens up then get on the ball more.”

On aim for the rest of the season...

“There’s still plenty of games to play and it about building on the performances. We are not looking too far ahead.”

07:42 PM BST

Ollie McBurnie: the man for the 90th minute

4 - Oli McBurnie has scored half of the goals Sheffield United have ever scored in the 90th minute or later in Premier League matches (4/8), including all three of their equalisers at this time in games. Clutch. pic.twitter.com/WhnMV9ZnOZ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 7, 2024

07:41 PM BST

Up and coming...

14 - Noni Maduke's goal, assisted by Cole Palmer, was the 14th time Chelsea have had a Premier League goal both scored and assisted by players aged 22 or younger this season; only Leeds United in 1999-00 (20) have had more such goals in a campaign in the competition. Production. pic.twitter.com/6PmojJiPmO — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 7, 2024

07:37 PM BST

Phil Jagielka on 5 Live

A great game and a great draw for Sheffield United. They showed great character to come back, but a long way from safety for them. Chelsea played well in spells, but didn’t do enough to take all three points.

07:30 PM BST

FULL TIME: Sheffield United 2 Chelsea 2

Great game and Sheffield United deserved that point. Chelsea played well in parts but didn’t really do enough for the win and, if truth be told, the hosts were the better (marginally) side in that second half.

07:28 PM BST

95 mins: Sheffield United 2 Chelsea 2

Archer is on the ball left-hand side of the area, the ball comes into the box, Thiago is at full stretch, it’s chaos and Chelsea are holding on and they’re given a reprieve as Robert Jones gives them a free-kick.

That, I imagine, will be that...

07:25 PM BST

GOAL!

Sheffield United 2 Chelsea 2

They’ve deserved that Ollie McBurnie, is played through by McAtee’s head, he pounces on it and fires a right-footed shot past Petrovic. VAR checked but it stands.

07:23 PM BST

90 mins: Sheffield United 1 Chelsea 2

There will be five minutes of added time.

07:21 PM BST

89 mins: Sheffield United 1 Chelsea 2

It looks as though the hosts will lose this but there are positives to take from this match, at various points in the match they’ve taken the game to Chelsea and caused them problems.

07:18 PM BST

86 mins: Sheffield United 1 Chelsea 2

The hosts are finishing strongly here - they win a corner and Osborn fires over the bar, should have it the target there.

07:17 PM BST

85 mins: Sheffield United 1 Chelsea 2

From the resulting free-kick, it’s a long diagonal that finds the head of Robinson and Petrovic makes a good save.

07:16 PM BST

84 mins: Sheffield United 1 Chelsea 2

Hamer’s first touch takes him away from Cucurella and the Chelsea man knows what he’s doing as he cynically brings him down. He gets a yellow for his troubles, gives the ref the thumbs up, he took one for the team there.

07:14 PM BST

81 mins: Sheffield United 1 Chelsea 2

Jackson again drives into the penalty area and goes down under the challenge of Ahmedhodzic, it looks like a penalty but the referee Robert Jones says no, and so does Jackson who gets up without much fuss.

07:10 PM BST

78 mins: Sheffield United 1 Chelsea 2

Corner for the hosts - decent change to find another equaliser. Can they make this one work? No they cannot - in fact Chelsea break at pace with Jackson driving into the box, he cuts inside making the wrong decision and the chance to go two clear goes begging.

07:07 PM BST

76 mins: Sheffield United 1 Chelsea 2

Change for Sheffield United: Mcatee on for Holgate as they go in search of an equaliser.

07:06 PM BST

73 mins: Sheffield United 1 Chelsea 2

Change for Chelsea: Palmer makes way for Carney Chukwuemeka, such is the enjoyment he’s having on the pitch at the moment it’s clear he doesn’t want to come off.

07:02 PM BST

Grbic at fault

Just an out-and-out error from Ivo Grbic for Chelsea’s goal to make it 2-1. There was no deflection. No giving him the eyes. No disguise to Noni Madueke’s shot from just inside the area. It was powerful enough but should have gone straight down the middle of the net.

07:00 PM BST

70 mins: Sheffield United 1 Chelsea 2

Here’s an unwanted stat - that goal means that Sheffield United have now conceded 47 at home this season - the most in Premier League history, ouch...

06:56 PM BST

GOAL!

Sheffield United 1 Chelsea 2

Madueke with a fine finish. He cut in from the right, faked to go one way before firing into the far corner.

Madueke

06:53 PM BST

62 mins: Sheffield United 1 Chelsea 1

One thing about Palmer is that he’s not a showy, luxury player, he puts a shift in and isn’t afraid of the rough stuff as his reaction to that earlier Robinson challenge shows.

06:52 PM BST

60 mins: Sheffield United 1 Chelsea 1

Corner for Chelsea - they’re trying to come back into this half - can they create something from this? The swings in, there’s a head in there but Grbic comes and claims well.

06:49 PM BST

57 mins: Sheffield United 1 Chelsea 1

Robinson sees yellow as he goes in late and right through the back of Cole Palmer. Palmer gets up despite being clattered (good to see...). That was what you used to call a ‘no-nonsense challenge’, of the type you used to see Ron ‘Chopper’ Harris make all the time.

06:47 PM BST

Hosts on top

This is high-energy stuff from Sheffield United. They are pushing right up on the Chelsea backline and not giving them time to play out. Chris Wilder’s team have come close to taking the lead too. Oli McBurnie headed just wide from Ben Brereton Diaz’s cross, then Gus Hamer’s rocket curled just wide. This game could go either way.

06:45 PM BST

54 mins: Sheffield United 1 Chelsea 1

Another chance for Sheffield United and it’s nearly a fine goal - Hamer hits it from all of 25 yards and it just goes wide. The hosts are definitely on top at the moment and will doubtless want to make good on this dominance with a goal...

06:43 PM BST

52 mins: Sheffield United 1 Chelsea 1

It’s been mostly Sheffield United since the break - once again they come forward and once again Brereton is to the fore. He tries to cut back in when he had Bogle free with him...still, positive stuff from the hosts, certainly not how most expected the game to go once Thiago gave Chelsea the early lead.

06:40 PM BST

49 mins: Sheffield United 1 Chelsea 1

More good stuff from the hosts who have picked up the second half exactly where they left the first - this time Arblaster finds Brereton who crosses for McBurnie whose header goes just wide. Could they shock the west Londoners?

McBurnie

06:37 PM BST

47 mins: Sheffield United 1 Chelsea 1

I imagine the message from Wilder at the break was ‘more of the same’ and so far, after only two minutes admittedly, they are doing just that. Hamer, who’s been impressive, feeds Brereton and the hosts win a corner.

From the set piece the Chelsea keeper claims at the second attempt.

06:35 PM BST

45 mins: Sheffield United 1 Chelsea 1

They’re back under way at Bramall Lane - can the hosts keep up the momentum they had just before the break?

06:22 PM BST

HALF-TIME: Sheffield United 1 Chelsea 1

Well played Sheffield United. You feared for them after that early Thiago goal, but they’ve slowly worked their way back into this match, got the equaliser, and finished that half the stronger of the two. The crowd are happy and it will be interesting to see what Pochettino does during the break.

06:20 PM BST

Check what pure joy looks like

Jayden Bogle celebrates his equaliser - Getty Images/Rich Linley

06:18 PM BST

45 mins: Sheffield United 1 Chelsea 1

Chelsea will disappointed at how this half has gone, the hosts are currently on top and it will be interesting to see what, if anything, Pochettino does during the break.

06:17 PM BST

43 mins: Sheffield United 1 Chelsea 1

There will be two minutes of added on time - that’s not a lot these days...

06:15 PM BST

40 mins: Sheffield United 1 Chelsea 1

All credit to the hosts - they are taking the game to Chelsea now, having got the equaliser, and have a corner, from which the visitors clear the danger.

06:11 PM BST

37 mins: Sheffield United 1 Chelsea 1

Free-kick for Sheffield United near the halfway line, it gets to the head of McBurnie but Chalobah deals with it well.

06:08 PM BST

Hamer Time

The equaliser and it was made by a stunning piece of skill from Gus Hamer. The Brazilian-born Dutchman threaded the ball through Moises Caicedo’s legs and behind the Chelsea defence. Jayden Bogle fired in at the near post for 1-1. Not a good moment for Dorde Petrovic.

06:07 PM BST

34 mins: Sheffield United 1 Chelsea 1

I did say there will be goals - these are two teams who, basically, cannot defend.

06:05 PM BST

GOAL!

Sheffield United 1 Chelsea 1

Bogle rifles it beating Petrovic at his near post - well, well, well...the right-wing back made a great run, Hamer found him with a lovely ball and Bogle did the rest.

Petrovic look away now - Bogle beats the Chelsea keeper at the near post - Getty Images/Rich Linely

06:04 PM BST

31 mins: Sheffield United 0 Chelsea 1

Much better from the hosts - they keep the ball well before Hamer lets fly from 25 yards, forcing Petrovic into a good save down to his left. The crowd are notably more louder than 10 minutes ago.

06:03 PM BST

30 mins: Sheffield United 0 Chelsea 1

Sheffield United again seeing more of the ball but they are lacking cutting edge - at least it’s giving the crowd something to cheer...

06:01 PM BST

28 mins: Sheffield United 0 Chelsea 1

Jackson looks for Cucurella down the inside-left channel and Bogle does well. It’s very much a containment job for the hosts and, bar conceding the goal, they’re doing ok - Grbic’s had nothing to do bar pick the ball out of his net.

05:59 PM BST

25 mins: Sheffield United 0 Chelsea 1

There are slithers of hope for the hosts - they’re seeing more of the ball these past few minutes and the impressive Brereton is causing the odd problem for Chelsea.

05:55 PM BST

21 mins: Sheffield United 0 Chelsea 1

First chance for the hosts - Thiago loses the ball, McBurnie capitalises and gives it Brereton whose shot is blocked by Chalobah. That’s not the first mistake Thiago has made this season...

05:53 PM BST

20 mins: Sheffield United 0 Chelsea 1

Chelsea are looking extremely comfortable at the moment - it’s basically attack vs defence. I predict more goals coming.

05:51 PM BST

17 mins: Sheffield United 0 Chelsea 1

Corner for the hosts - can they make this count? ‘Not really’ is the answer, but Hamer took the set piece, it’s a tricky one but Petrovic comes and deals with it well with his fists as two of his team-mates end up in the back of the net.

05:49 PM BST

Try give me a high 10

Thiago Silva celebrates scoring the opener with Conor Gallagher - Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

05:47 PM BST

Awful defending from the hosts

That didn’t take long. Less than 11 minutes into the game and Thiago Silva scores on his return to the starting line-up. Chris Wilder will be fuming with the non-existent defending. There were no Blades defenders near the Brazilian when he met Conor Gallagher’s corner and scuffed it into the bottom corner. Groans from home fans, who have seen their team collapse against teams after early goals.

05:46 PM BST

12 mins: Sheffield United 0 Chelsea 1

So much for keeping it tight - the home side have just conceded their 46th goal at Bramall Lane and you fear for them against this free-scoring Chelsea side.

05:43 PM BST

GOAL!

Sheffield United 0 Chelsea 1

Thiago slots home from a Chelsea corner. The ball came into the box, and the returning Brazilian got ahead of the pack and hit the ball into the back of the net - that was a set-piece from the training ground.

05:43 PM BST

9 mins: Sheffield United 0 Chelsea 0

Gallagher tries his luck from distance and it goes high over the bar. In response the crowd do that sarcastic ‘yeeeeeaaaaah’ in unison - love it when that happens.

05:42 PM BST

8 mins: Sheffield United 0 Chelsea 0

It should, I imagine, come as no shock for you to learn that Chelsea are making all the running at the moment. It must be both physically and mentally tough for Sheffield United players to know they’re not going to see much of the ball and keep their shape. The longer it stays 0-0 the better for the hosts.

The good news for the hosts is that neither keeper have had anything to do so far.

05:39 PM BST

6 mins: Sheffield United 0 Chelsea 0

First period of pressure from the visitors sees the impressive Madueke cause havoc on the right but Bogle does well and comes to the hosts rescue.

Chelsea seeing plenty of the ball but the final ball letting them down in the early stages.

05:37 PM BST

4 mins: Sheffield United 0 Chelsea 0

Cucurella and Palmer combine but the move comes to nothing and the hosts clear the danger.

05:35 PM BST

2 mins: Sheffield United 0 Chelsea 0

Wilder will set his team to frustrate Chelsea and look to take their chances as and when they come.

Thiago’s first action is to come across and end Brereton’s interest inside the Chelsea half.

05:33 PM BST

1 min: Sheffield United 0 Chelsea 0

They’re under way in Yorkshire, after the players take the knee - thankfully the applause drowned out the boos. I don’t want to jinx it but we should have goals here. And there hasn’t been a draw between these two at Bramall Lane since 1963...

05:29 PM BST

The teams are in the tunnel

And we’re moments away from kick-off.

05:17 PM BST

Get those muscles warmed up

05:12 PM BST

One player who is now beyond youthful promise is...

...Cole Palmer. The 21 year old has been Chelsea’s best player this season and on Thursday once again illustrated why he’s gone from long shot to all but certain to make the England squad this summer. His hat-trick propelled his side to their memorable comeback win over Manchester United and with every match he seemingly gets better and better.

Here’s a good read on the emerging star of the season.

READ: Call off Young Player of the Year race – ‘City reject’ Cole Palmer has taken Chelsea by storm

Man of the moment Cole Palmer - Getty Images/Marc Atkins

04:58 PM BST

Youthful promise up against stacks of cash

Ollie Arblaster coming up against a central midfield pair worth more than £200 million is a match-up worth watching. The 19-year-old has been blooded in this Sheffield United team with one eye on the future and he has not looked out of place so far. This will be another step up against Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez.

Ollie Arblaster is highly rated and today comes up against a midfield that costs a pretty penny... - Getty Images/Rich Linley

04:52 PM BST

The two teams in old-fashioned, black and white

SHEFFIELD UNITED XI TO FACE CHELSEA: Grbic, Holgate, Ahmedhodzic, Robinson, Bogle, Hamer, Arblaster, Osborn, Trusty, McBurnie, Brereton. Subs: Archer, Norwood, Foderingham, Vinicius Souza, Ben Slimane, Larouci, McAtee, Osula, Brooks.

CHELSEA XI TO FACE SHEFFIELD UNITED: Petrovic, Disasi, Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Cucurella, Caicedo, Fernandez, Palmer, Gallagher, Madueke, Jackson. Subs: Badiashile, Sterling, Mudryk, Bettinelli, Chukwuemeka, Casadei, Deivid Washington, Gilchrist, Sharman-Lowe.

The big news is that Tiago is back (see Mike’s post below)

Referee: Robert Jones (Merseyside)

04:43 PM BST

Thiago back in the starting XI

Thiago Silva has returned to the Chelsea team after almost two months out of the team.

The Brazilian, 39, was on the bench for five games but has come back for today’s Premier League fixture at Sheffield United. He also previously missed three matches with a groin injury.

With Mauricio Pochettino’s team conceding two or more goals while Thiago has been on the bench for five games, it is understood there was some support within the first-team squad for a return.

French pair Benoît Badiashile and Axel Disasi were paired together for the win over Manchester United on Thursday when they conceded three goals and the draw against Burnley when they let in two. Trevoh Chalobah has also played and Levi Colwill was in contention until a toe injury.

Thiago is back in the starting XI after two months out - Reuters/David Klein

Thiago’s last game was in the win at Crystal Palace on Feb 12, having been recalled to Pochettino’s team. The previous week Pochettino and Thiago held talks over his wife’s comments on social media criticising the Chelsea manager. Belle Silva, the wife of Thiago, later apologised after calling for changes at the club.

“It’s time to change. If you wait any longer it will be too late.” she posted on X after the 4-2 defeat by Wolves, their 10th in the Premier League.

Thiago, a survivor from Chelsea’s 2021 triumph in the Champions League, is in the final year of his contract at Stamford Bridge and without a renewal agreed yet, there has been uncertainty over his future and whether he could leave in the summer as a free agent.

He joined on a free contract four years ago after eight years at Paris Saint-Germain where he won seven Ligue 1 titles.

04:34 PM BST

Here be Sheffield United

Blades starting XI to face Chelsea! ⚔️🔴



Osborn and McBurnie return to the first eleven as Cameron Archer appears in a matchday squad for the first time since February. 🏹 pic.twitter.com/q4K44I3Wxg — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) April 7, 2024

04:33 PM BST

Here’s the Chelsea XI

04:30 PM BST

Chelsea have arrived

But who’s in the starting XI?

Team news coming up.

04:14 PM BST

Chelsea told to play without fear

Mauricio Pochettino has told his Chelsea side to go out and prove that their attacking instincts that served them so well against Manchester United can propel them unexpectedly into the reckoning for European places.

With nine top-flight matches still to play the the west Londoners have already found the back of the net 15 more times than in the entirety of last season.

But having started the season with lead in boots - having fired blanks against Forest, Bournemouth and Villa - the team has been set free, Chelsea are now showing attacking flair, a verve that helped them overcome United 4-3 in Thursday’s classic.

And Pochettino wants his team to continue playing without fear.

“The quality is our philosophy,” said the Chelsea manager, who takes his team to Bramall Lane to face the league’s bottom side Sheffield United on Sunday.

“We are always thinking to go forward, to create chances. We are in the top four in the Premier League at creating big chances.

“It’s about philosophy. We see different clubs that try to get goals or chances through set-pieces, but we are Chelsea. We are a big club. A big club is about creating a philosophy to play good football, and play in the opposite half.

“It’s about ideas, about how we taste football. We have a lot of attempts in the last third. It’s why we get (so many) penalties. That is a good quality of the team, and of the football we want to apply here at Chelsea.”

Chelsea have forced themselves into the reckoning for European qualification off the back of their longest unbeaten league run in almost 18 months.

Despite not playing they climbed to ninth in the league on Saturday courtesy of Brighton’s 3-0 defeat to Arsenal.

They have games in hand which if won would see them overtake the two teams directly above them, Newcastle and West Ham, and draw to within two points of sixth-place Manchester United, who play Liverpool on Sunday.

Sixth is almost certain be a Europa League qualifying spot, though they could also reach the competition by winning the FA Cup.

Kick off is set for 5.30, stay here for all the team news, pre-match build-up and action.

