With Sheffield United’s owner committing to the club, former Liverpool favourite signs new contract with Beerschot until 2025

After weeks of speculation, Dirk Kuyt has signed a new contract with Beerschot. The former Liverpool forward took over the side middway through the season and guided them to promotion back to the Belgian Pro League. There had been rumours that he would not remain for their top flight campaign given the uncertainty surrounding the ownership.

However, in recent weeks it has been confirmed that United World, who also own Sheffield United, will support the club financially for their upcoming season in the Belgian top tier. Last time they were promoted the side managed just two seasons before being relegated. They were promoted despite a lack of investment last year, so there is hope that this time the backing of the ownership group will help them maintain their position int he top flight.

Beerschot were joined in promotion by Dender, both of whom were surprise packages ahead of favourites such as Zulte Waregem, Lommel and Beveren. Dender have seen their head coach leave to join Westerlo.

GBeNeFN | Ben Jackson