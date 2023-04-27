Sheffield United to build Premier League side with loans – even after promotion payday

Sheffield United players celebrate promotion to the Premier League during the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield United and West Bromwich Albion at Bramall Lane - PRiME Media Images/Tom Pearson

On the Bramall Lane pitch on Wednesday evening, Prince Abdullah bin Musaid Al Saud was with his family and took in the celebrations. Sheffield United were back in the Premier League at the second time of asking, bringing an expected £170 million, which is quite the windfall for a club under transfer embargo until recently.

He was at Wembley four days earlier, watching his team keep level with Manchester City for 43 minutes before Pep Guardiola's side went through the gears. But they will be facing them again next season after, a campaign which has seen uncertainty, chaos and potential new owners. At one stage, chief executive Stephen Bettis was moved to insist the club were not going into administration.

The consistency has come from Paul Heckingbottom and his team, surviving a mini-wobble in February to pull away from Middlesbrough’s challenge. His team have the shape and some of the players from their two seasons in the top flight when Chris Wilder got them promoted.

Ollie Norwood, John Fleck, Chris Basham, John Egan, Sander Berge and George Baldock were among those who remained in the Championship, with the loan of Manchester City pair James McAtee and Tommy Doyle added and Iliman Ndiaye plucked from non-league and progressing into a World Cup player with Senegal.

Deloitte last season estimated £90 million for broadcast rights and £80 million parachute payments for going back down, although intermediaries are not expecting the jackpot to spark heavy spending under the current owner.

Anel Ahmedhodzic was brought in a year ago in a deal worth up to £4 million, with the other arrivals being loans. It could be the same again this summer, with the added complication of rules only permitting one loan from a fellow Premier League team, meaning it will be either McAtee or Doyle unless City sell.

“We always plan as if we are here forever,” Prince Abdullah said before the FA Cup semi-final. “We have a clear vision of what we should do next year, we will discuss it with Paul and will have a plan, for sure.”

Paul Heckingbottom the manager / head coach of Sheffield United during the Sky Bet Championship between Sheffield United and West Bromwich Albion - Getty Images/James Williamson

United's owner has considered a £115 million sale of the club this season to Dozy Mmobuosi, whose interest in buying has seen him investing more than £8million during the process of the potential takeover. Relations between the pair are described as hot and cold by those with knowledge of the deal. It will take movement from both sides for the deal to happen.

It has been the uncertain backdrop to a season where other clubs could have crumbled and dropped out of the running for promotion. They were under and EFL transfer embargo concerning the default of payments to another club. It also emerged they needed to urgently pay a bill for the oil to work the undersoil heating at the training ground, as it had previously gone unpaid.

"It has been very difficult. Usually, clubs that get relegated have to sell many players. I can’t complain about anything but it’s been very difficult for me and my family and everybody. The end is really great and I’m very happy and proud,” said Prince Abdullah on Talksport after the win against West Brom that sealed promotion.

The promotion is testament to the work of Heckingbottom, along with Stuart McCall and Jack Lester in his backroom staff. Their team has retained the three centre-backs of Wilder, with Ahmedhodžić scoring five goals and retaining the overlapping centre-backs of the previous manager.

Heckingbottom has enhanced his reputation. The son of a miner, he would walk past picket lines on the way to school. As a footballer he started at Manchester United’s Academy and was a journeyman pro. His learning curve as a coach was at Barnsley and Leeds United before eventually taking over from Wilder, keeping in touch with him after his dismissal.

They are likely to be in the same mould for the Premier League, while offering the chance for loan players to shine in the way Dean Henderson did while borrowed from Manchester United. In the season they went down, playing behind closed doors was a big factor but this time there will be packed crowds at Bramall Lane and the hope that after the chaos comes a the time to enjoy the Premier League