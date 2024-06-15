Sheffield United’s Ahmedhodzic on Atalanta radar

Atalanta are on the hunt for a new defender or two this summer and have started targeting Sheffield United centre back Anel Ahmedhodzic, local reports detail.

La Dea are planning to bolster their squad in the coming months after convincing Gian Piero Gasperini to move forward with the project in Bergamo. He was briefly linked with a move away from the club following their Europa League victory, but ultimately decided to move forward with the club.

Atalanta need to strengthen their defence in the summer as Jose Luis Palomino prepares to leave on a free transfer and Giorgio Scalvini works on his recovery, having suffered a cruciate ligament tear in the final game of the season against Fiorentina.

Atalanta look to Ahmedhodzic

As reported by Corriere di Bergamo via TMW, Atalanta have reignited interest in Sheffield United centre back Ahmedhodzic, keen to take advantage of the club’s relegation to secure a low-cost deal for the talented defender.

The 25-year-old is contracted to the Blades to June 2026 but their relegation to the Championship could make him available for as low as €10m.