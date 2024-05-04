Sheffield United 1-3 Nottingham Forest: Callum Hudson-Odoi double boosts visitors' survival hopes

Callum Hudson-Odoi scored his sixth and seventh goals for Nottingham Forest in a crucial win for Nuno Espirito Santo's side [Reuters]

Callum Hudson-Odoi scored twice as Nottingham Forest took a big step towards Premier League survival by beating already-relegated Sheffield United.

Ben Brereton Diaz's penalty put the home side ahead at Bramall Lane before Hudson-Odoi's superb curling effort brought Forest level midway through the first half.

The Blades responded well but missed a host of first-half chances and were punished when Ryan Yates put the visitors ahead with a thumping effort six minutes after the break.

Hudson-Odoi then made sure of a vital three points for Nuno Espirito Santo's side when he cut inside and bent the ball past Blades goalkeeper Wes Foderingham into the far corner.

It was the 100th Premier League goal conceded by Sheffield United this season, equalling the record set by Swindon Town in 1993-94.

A frustrating day for the hosts was compounded when Anel Ahmedhodzic was sent off for a second bookable offence seconds before the full-time whistle.

With just two games remaining, Forest are now three points ahead of Luton Town in 18th and have a significantly better goal difference than Rob Edwards' team.

Forest ride their luck but earn crucial win

Given the position Forest found themselves in before this game, winning was all that mattered and having secured the victory, they won't care they were distinctly second best in the first 45 minutes.

Forest could have been in front less than two minutes in when Chris Wood was left unmarked but he volleyed wide from Morgan Gibbs-White's cross.

Sheffield United soon had the upper hand, though, and after he was brought down by a sliding Gonzalo Montiel in the box, Brereton Diaz got back to his feet and powered the spot-kick down the middle.

Hudson-Odoi caressed a bouncing ball into the net from the corner of the penalty area 10 minutes later but given the Blades barrage that followed, it was a wonder how Forest remained level at half-time.

Brereton Diaz and Cameron Archer both spurned very presentable chances and Forest keeper Matz Sels was called into action time and again.

Wood hit the bar with a header late in the half to provide a reminder of the threat posed by the visitors and soon after the break, with United players calling for a foul by Murillo as a free-kick came in, Anthony Elanga put the ball back across goal, Willy Boly nodded it down and Yates smashed it in.

Although the home side still looked dangerous on occasion, that goal appeared to settle Forest and Hudson-Odoi clipped the post with what became a practice effort for the near identical shot he fired in soon afterwards.

They could have made it an even more emphatic victory in the last 25 minutes but three goals proved to be more than enough. It took some good fortune and while the job is not done yet, Forest have kept their fate in their own hands.

Four points from their last two games will make absolutely sure but, if results go their way, safety could be achieved next weekend when they host Chelsea.

Unwanted ton up for Blades

Even after a first-half performance that should provide Sheffield United with encouragement heading into the summer, the afternoon ended with an unwanted record - or at least a share of it.

It has been that kind of season for the Blades.

With two games left, it would be a shock if they didn't take the record for goals conceded from Swindon outright.

Moreover, even if they do manage two clean sheets, their 100 goals conceded will have come in four fewer games given Swindon leaked their century over a 42-game season.

Having a defence that has now conceded at least two goals in 10 straight league matches did not help, but it was their profligacy at the other end that was arguably more costly against Forest.

In the 15 minutes between Forest equalising and Wood hitting the bar, Chris Wilder's side had three very good chances to go back in front but a combination of poor finishing and bad decision-making saw them all go begging.

They might have been out of sight but instead, a lack of quality in both boxes leaves them to ponder a 26th league defeat of the campaign.