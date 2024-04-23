Sheffield star commits to Tennessee

MEMPHIS – Josh Heupel and Tennessee continue to add on to their 2025 recruiting class.

This time with a Mister Football winner from Memphis.

Sheffield senior-to-be and the state’s Mister Football winner in Class 3A Radarious Jackson verbally committing to the Vols Monday. Jackson picking UT over other SEC teams like Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Auburn.

Jackson can truly do it all.

As a receiver and quarterback last year, he had over 1600 yards of total offense and scored 28 touchdowns. Of his eight interceptions, Jackson returned three for TDs.

