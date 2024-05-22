Sheffield names Jim South new head basketball coach

SHEFFIELD, Ala (WHNT) — Sheffield City Schools have named a new head basketball coach for Sheffield High School.

The school system announced Tuesday that Jim South will be taking over for the Bulldogs after former head coach Pervis Key resigned last week.

South, a math teacher at Sheffield High School and a 22-year veteran educator stepped away from coaching last year when he moved to Sheffield.

Before coming to Sheffield, South was head coach at Mars Hill Bible School where his teams made sub-regionals every year. The Panthers were 2A state runner-ups in 2022 under his leadership. the coach said that time away let him realize how much he missed coaching.

“This past year as I’ve gotten to know the students I really missed coaching and building relationships with those students,” South said. “We’re going to work all summer long and make the most of our time. We’ve got to get into the weight room and gym and hit the ground running.”

Sheffield Principal Marcus Rice said the school always works to hire the best possible personnel.

“That’s what we did when we hired him to teach math,” Rice said, “He just happens to be a tremendous coach also, so when coach Key resigned and the job posted, I went straight down the hall to him.”

South said he plans to stick with his hard and fast play model as he takes over the Bulldogs but his first order of business will be making sure players buy in.

“We want our team to collectively be the best it can be,” South said, “Coaching is demanding and challenging, but rewarding, and life is the same way. My platform is reaching kids. I want to make a difference in the classroom and on the court.”

