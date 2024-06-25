Sheffield High School names Head Baseball Coach

SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WHNT) — Sheffield High School has named a new head baseball coach to lead the program.

Omar Tompkins was named Sheffield’s head varsity baseball coach by the city’s board of education on Monday night.

According to officials, Tompkins was most recently an assistant varsity baseball coach at Russellville High School. Tompkins spent one season at Russellville, where he was also the strength and conditioning coach.

Before Russellville, Tompkins spent a majority of the time working with pitchers at Florence High School.

A native of Russellville, Tompkins said he’s eager to begin working with his Sheffield team in his first head coaching position.

“That title doesn’t mean much to me because ball is ball whether you’re an assistant or head coach,” Tompkins said. “We’re all going to work together. At the end of the day, the goal is to build these young players into young men so they’re ready for life after baseball. But in the meantime, on the way to becoming respectful young men and leaders, I have a vision and expectation of this team being in the top two in the area.”

Sheffield Superintendent Carlos Nelson said Tompkins will have teaching duties as well.

“From his own experience playing college baseball and working as an assistant coach for two stellar baseball programs, we felt like he fit the bill as someone who would be committed to Sheffield and help grow the program and keep it moving forward,” Nelson said, adding that he also views Tompkins as an asset in the area of player development.

Tompkins is a graduate of Lane College with a degree in Physical Education and a minor in biology. His duties as the head coach for Sheffield High School will start effective immediately.

