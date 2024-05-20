Sheffield High School Head Basketball Coach resigns

SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WHNT) — Pervis Key, the Head Basketball Coach at Sheffield High School is officially resigning from his duties effective Friday.

Key has led the Bulldogs the past seven seasons of his nine years in the Sheffield system, and has also coached track and been an assistant football coach. He is also relinquishing his position as P.E. teacher for Threadgill Primary School.

Pervis has accepted a position working in the in-school suspension program at Weeden Elementary School in Florence, but will not be coaching in the Florence district.

“This was just a decision I needed to make for my family,” Key said. “Sheffield birthed my education career and I’m forever grateful. I’ve loved every day here. My family is in Florence and I have a son who’s going to be a senior and it’s time for me to give my full attention to being a dad. My son has watched me coach these guys in Sheffield and it’s his turn now.”

According to Key, his priority during his time coaching in Sheffield was never about amassing wins.

“I’ve always coached to help them be productive citizens,” he said. “(The team) understood when I told them I was leaving. My goal was to teach them to be good dads when it’s their turn I’m going to miss the smell of the gym and popcorn, the kids, close games, and yelling crowds. It’s the relationships and friendships I’ll miss the most.”

His position will be posted immediately.

