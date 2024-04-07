Sheff Utd 2-2 Chelsea: Analysis

[Getty Images]

Three days after goals in the 10th and 11th minutes of stoppage time earned Chelsea a dramatic last-gasp win over Manchester United at Stamford Bridge, it was the Blues on the receiving end of a late sucker-punch on Sunday evening which left their hopes of achieving European football in the balance.

Noni Madueke's excellent goal had put Mauricio Pochettino's side on course to end the weekend within three points of sixth-placed Manchester United, having played one game fewer.

While Oli McBurnie's 93rd-minute equaliser for relegation-threatened Sheffield United has not closed the door on a Europa League place, it leaves Chelsea with plenty of work to do with fixtures against the likes of Brighton, Arsenal, Aston Villa and Tottenham to come.

The Blues are proving the Premier League's entertainers of late, scoring and conceding at least two goals in each of their last seven games.

But they must discover a level of consistency if they are to achieve their objectives over the remaining weeks of the campaign.