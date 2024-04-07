Sheff Utd 2-2 Chelsea: What Wilder said

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has been speaking to Sky Sports after clinching a late draw against the Blues: "I think it was a deserved result.

"Second half was really good but I am disappointed in the first goal. We all look at set plays up-and-down the country and we all know how important they are - it is disappointing to get done again.

"First 15 minutes, I didn't like our performance. After that, I liked our performance - full of personality.

"I would have been devastated if we didn't get a result out of that game.

"I am looking at our individual team performance. We were really good against some big players and collectively we were the better team.

"We have talked about it after the Liverpool game and we went deep into that game. We had two good performances against Fulham and Bournemouth, we deserved a better points return.

"We all know the intensity of the division and we move on to Brentford next week. The belief will hopefully be good, they have shown a lot of qualities.

"There is a load of games left and we approach the next game as the most important and see if we can go get a result.

"The performance of the players ignited the crowd and the crowd lifted the players when it was needed."