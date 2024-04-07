Sheff Utd 2-2 Chelsea: What Pochettino said

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino has been speaking Sky Sports following the late draw: "If we analyse after the game, then a draw was fair for both teams. In the Premier League, you need to try to play well and also control games.

"All of the teams in the Premier League are good. Today we conceded in the last few minutes. We feel really bad in the way we conceded, but we need to keep moving.

"We need to be more clinical. The team is scoring a lot of goals but we are conceding too much. We need to find this balance.

"At the moment, we can't get the right balance of scoring goals and conceding less. We are struggling in this thing and it is something we need to improve if we want to be in a different position in the table."