Sheff Utd 0-3 Tottenham: What Wilder said

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has been speaking to the media after the Blades fell to their 28th defeat of the season, on the final day of the season, against Tottenham: "I have been sat in this position before and I'm going to say exactly the same thing that I have said over, especially, the last eight weeks.

"We don't take chances and then, any opportunity the opposition gets to put us to bed, they take.

"The first half an hour [of this game] summed our season up. There was a familiarity of what happened - great chances, we should have been two [goals] up, then one mistake leads to two and then to three.

"When adversity strikes, we haven't been able to dig our way out of it. The league has been too strong for us, we can't get away from that.

"We have to work hard during the summer to get ourselves in the position that Leeds and Southampton have, which is giving themselves an opportunity to come back up.

"This is my biggest challenge that lies ahead.

"I am the most determined and committed that I have ever been to get it right and to create a team that everyone can recognise and that represents us."