Sheerin on McInnes' impact, Euro finish line and team of the year snub
Kilmarnock assistant manager Paul Sheerin has been speaking to the media ahead of his side's meeting with third-placed Hearts on Saturday.
Here are the key points:
Highlights Derek McInnes' contribution to the club, saying the manager deserves recognition for how far he's taken the Ayrshire side since arriving at Rugby Park.
The club is enjoying the "feelgood factor" at the moment but are fully aware it can turn quickly so they can't be complacent.
Says they want to secure European football as soon as possible, which could come this weekend if Killie win and Dundee lose.
Admits he was "slightly surprised" no Kilmarnock players were included in the PFA Scotland Premiership team of the year.
There is no update on a contract extension for striker Marley Watkins, who has scored 13 goals this season.
Greg Stewart is unavailable at the weekend, as is long-term absentee Kyle Magennis.