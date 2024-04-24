Advertisement
Sheerin on McInnes' impact, Euro finish line and team of the year snub

Kenny Crawford - BBC Sport Scotland
·1 min read

Kilmarnock assistant manager Paul Sheerin has been speaking to the media ahead of his side's meeting with third-placed Hearts on Saturday.

Here are the key points:

  • Highlights Derek McInnes' contribution to the club, saying the manager deserves recognition for how far he's taken the Ayrshire side since arriving at Rugby Park.

  • The club is enjoying the "feelgood factor" at the moment but are fully aware it can turn quickly so they can't be complacent.

  • Says they want to secure European football as soon as possible, which could come this weekend if Killie win and Dundee lose.

  • Admits he was "slightly surprised" no Kilmarnock players were included in the PFA Scotland Premiership team of the year.

  • There is no update on a contract extension for striker Marley Watkins, who has scored 13 goals this season.

  • Greg Stewart is unavailable at the weekend, as is long-term absentee Kyle Magennis.