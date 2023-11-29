'Through sheer determination': Rachel Baribeau reflects on journey to Tuscaloosa

Rachel Joy Baribeau, now Rohe, has accomplished a lot in her life.

The #ImChangingtheNarrative founder, best-selling author, first female host on a SiriusXM radio show and Heisman voter has built up a long list of accolades in her life.

One of those accolades, though, includes being the online reporter at The Tuscaloosa News from 2009-2011. Baribeau's journey to Tuscaloosa is unique, and in her own words "was through sheer determination".

That journey started in 2008, and not the way many people would expect.

Baribeau found herself living in Columbus, Georgia working on a sports talk radio show. Everything seemed to be going her way, but out of the blue, Baribeau was let go without notice due to the economic recession of 2008. She was then left jobless and began working as a manager of a hair salon, but she still made sure to dedicate as much time to her sports career as possible.

"I went home, and I cried for a couple of days, then I decided to pull myself up by my bootstraps," said Baribeau, a Pell City, Alabama native and Auburn grad. "I had already started to develop a reputation; I was doing radio all over the country. I went to work as a manager of a hair salon, but I would go out back and do my radio hits. I was not going to give up the dream."

That following summer happened to be SEC Media Days, which was taking place at the Wynfrey Hotel in Birmingham, Alabama. Baribeau knew she had to be there.

She then phoned a friend asking if he could get her a credential for the event. Baribeau was willing to do anything, from interviews, gathering sounds, to even running coffee, just to be there.

At that SEC Media Days, Baribeau found herself 30 minutes early, prepped and ready every day. Despite being in a room full of mostly men who spoke over one another, Baribeau did not let that stop her. Instead, she was determined to have her voice heard, even resorting to standing on chairs in the back of the room to get her question answered, and it worked.

"I go, and it is still one of the proudest moments of my life," Baribeau said. "I had no assignment, I had nothing to turn in, I was auditioning for the rest of my life, auditioning for my future if you will."

At the end of SEC media days, her tenaciousness was noticed by The Tuscaloosa News' then Director of Digital Media, Chris Rattey, and a few months later, in August 2009, she found herself living in Tuscaloosa working for The Tuscaloosa News.

There, Baribeau found herself doing a handful of things. She hosted the Cecil Hurt show and got to cover Alabama football along with coach Nick Saban — even writing about him and his wife Terry's love story. Six months after she moved to Tuscaloosa, Baribeau found herself on the sidelines of the Rose Bowl in January 2010 for the Texas vs. Alabama game.

Rachel Baribeau pictured with a former Alabama football quarterback.

She also got herself involved in the Tuscaloosa community. She started a Zumba class at Northridge Fitness, and when the deadly, EF-4 tornado struck on April 27, 2011, she poured herself into the community and found herself helping to rebuild it.

"I was only (in Tuscaloosa) for two years, but I did so much in two years," Baribeau said. "It's just insane how much my life grew when I was in Tuscaloosa."

Since leaving in 2011, Baribeau has found herself still entrenched in the Tuscaloosa community, mostly through her foundation #ImChangingTheNarrative, which she began in 2015. Her foundation's mission, on her website, "is to promote positive mental health and GOOD love for yourself and others to serve as inspiration for students, professionals and parents to create an individual legacy of purpose, passion and platform."

Through her foundation, Baribeau has found herself back in Tuscaloosa speaking not only to the Alabama football team, but also to students and the community of Tuscaloosa County High School, where Baribeau knows boys basketball coach Curt Weeks.

Baribeau first spoke at TCHS earlier this year, and has since made multiple visits back, most recently speaking at TCHS on Nov. 8 for 'A Night of Joy,' where she shared her message with students and the community.

"Having someone like her come and speak to our school and community means so much," Weeks said. "She is so special to me and my family and has made a special impact on everyone she has come in contact with. You can't help but be a better person after having any association with Rachel. She lights up any room she walks in and changes the way people think about mental health."

Being back in Tuscaloosa, Baribeau said, stirred some emotions, but in good ways.

"It's full of memories," Baribeau said. "It's heavy in the most beautiful of ways."

Anna Snyder covers high school sports and University of Alabama recruiting for The Tuscaloosa News. Reach her at asnyder@gannett.com. Follow her on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, @annaesnyder2

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Former Tuscaloosa News reporter Rachel Baribeau's journey to Tuscaloosa