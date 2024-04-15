Sheehan 'delighted' to sign new deal with Leinster and Ireland

Sheehan scored a try during Leinster's victory over La Rochelle in the Champions Cup quarter-finals [Inpho]

Dan Sheehan has signed a two-year contract extension with Leinster and the Irish Rugby Football Union.

The 25-year-old hooker has earned 26 caps for Ireland since making his debut against Japan in 2021, winning Six Nations titles in 2023 and 2024.

He has represented Leinster on 58 occasions and was a try scorer against La Rochelle in the Champions Cup quarter-finals last weekend.

"I am delighted to commit my future to Leinster and continue my playing career in Ireland," said Sheehan.

"It means an enormous amount to wear the green of Ireland and blue of Leinster and I would like to thank all of my coaches, team-mates and support staff who help foster such positive environments.

"It is a hugely exciting time to be playing rugby in Ireland and I believe the best is yet to come at club and international levels in the months and years to come."

He was named the United Rugby Championship's Players' Player of the Season in 2022/23 before being selected to World Rugby's Team of the Year for 2023.

Sheehan has scored ten tries in 26 Ireland caps [Inpho]

'A world-class talent'

Out-going IRFU Performance Director David Nucifora called Sheehan a "world-class talent".

"Dan is a world-class talent who continues to set the bar high in world rugby," said the Australian, who will leave his post this summer.

"His try-scoring stats are eye-catching but tell only part of the story of his value to the Ireland and Leinster dressing-rooms.

"It is a great boost for all supporters of Irish Rugby that he has decided to remain in Ireland over the coming seasons and I look forward to watching his development as he approaches the prime stages of his career."