Shedrick Jackson officially declares for the NFL draft

Veteran Auburn wide receiver Shedrick Jackson officially declared for the NFL draft Friday afternoon.

The fifth-year senior announced the news on social media with a heartfelt message.

“First, I want to thank God for providing me with the opportunity to play for the best university in the country. It has truly been a blessing. I thank my mother Laquesha Sanders and the rest of my family for giving me love and support throughout the process that pushed me to become the best version of myself every single day.

I thank the Auburn family for your support and dedication to the university and myself. I truly believe that there is no place like Auburn and playing in Jordan Hare Stadium was an experience that I was grateful for from start to finish. I thank all the coaches that I crossed paths with and who helped me grow into the man I am today. Through the ups and downs, I was able to learn a lot about myself, the game of football, and life. With that being said, I would like to announce that I am declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft. War Eagle.”

The Hoover, Alabama native played in 53 games from 2018-22. He finishes his career with 66 receptions for 874 yards and one touchdown.

Jackson used his extra season of eligibility from the covid season to return for the 2022 season so unless he wanted to be a graduate transfer at another school then he was out of eligibility.

