Shedeur Sanders vs Caleb Williams could be bigger than anyone imagined

The Colorado Buffaloes’ story contains so many explosive and interesting dimensions. USC will collide with the Buffs on September 30 in a game whose magnitude just increased.

We asked our Pac-12 experts who was more impressive in Week 1 for Colorado: Shedeur Sanders or Travis Hunter?

Zachary Neel, Ducks Wire: I’m honestly going to say Sanders impressed me more. Hunter playing both ways was incredible, but Sanders has a chance to get into the class of elite passers in the Pac-12 if he keeps this up.

Matt Wadleigh, Trojans and Buffaloes Wire: Shedeur Sanders was the most impressive. Travis Hunter is a generational two-way talent, and he fits right in. But, Shedeur making the jump from the FCS to a Power Five program and winning on the road was something else.

Matt Zemek, Trojans Wire: Hunter playing 145 snaps in extreme Texas heat and not really wearing down — and making huge plays on both sides of the ball — is easily one of the most remarkable single-game performances I have ever seen. How did he do that?

Shedeur Sanders versus Caleb Williams could steal the show in the Pac-12 this season. It wasn’t hyped that much in the offseason, but it sure will be now.

