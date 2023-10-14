Advertisement

Shedeur Sanders throws second TD pass to Travis Hunter

Barry Werner
·1 min read

Shedeur Sanders had his favorite receiver back on Friday at Folsom Field. He made great use of Travis Hunter.

Colorado’s two-way star caught his second TD pass of the game in the fourth quarter as the Buffaloes built their dwindling lead to 36-26 after it was once 29-0.

Hunter had 11 receptions for 126 yards after the 16-yard reception.

His quarterback was at 365 passing yards with more than 11 minutes left in the fourth quarter.

The first Sanders-to-Hunter TD came in the first quarter and made it 14-0.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire