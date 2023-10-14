Shedeur Sanders throws second TD pass to Travis Hunter
Shedeur Sanders had his favorite receiver back on Friday at Folsom Field. He made great use of Travis Hunter.
Colorado’s two-way star caught his second TD pass of the game in the fourth quarter as the Buffaloes built their dwindling lead to 36-26 after it was once 29-0.
Hunter had 11 receptions for 126 yards after the 16-yard reception.
His quarterback was at 365 passing yards with more than 11 minutes left in the fourth quarter.
The first Sanders-to-Hunter TD came in the first quarter and made it 14-0.
