Shedeur Sanders throws second TD pass to Travis Hunter

Shedeur Sanders had his favorite receiver back on Friday at Folsom Field. He made great use of Travis Hunter.

Colorado’s two-way star caught his second TD pass of the game in the fourth quarter as the Buffaloes built their dwindling lead to 36-26 after it was once 29-0.

Hunter had 11 receptions for 126 yards after the 16-yard reception.

Travis Hunter with another TD! 🔥@CUBuffsFootball extends the lead 🦬 pic.twitter.com/ntLVHfuVDI — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 14, 2023

His quarterback was at 365 passing yards with more than 11 minutes left in the fourth quarter.

The first Sanders-to-Hunter TD came in the first quarter and made it 14-0.

