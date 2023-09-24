Shedeur Sanders still flashes, but shows room to go in Oregon blowout

It was an ugly game from start to finish up in Eugene, Oregon as the Colorado Buffaloes got completely blown out 42-6 by a top-tier Oregon Ducks team. It was clear from the first whistle that Oregon outmatched the Colorado squad on both sides of the football, and Oregon proved it by running the ball down their opponent’s throat for over 200 yards on the ground through multiple different players.

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix also showed how quickly and proficiently he could tear the Buffaloes’ defense apart, amassing 276 yards through the air and four total touchdowns.

BO NIX TO TROY FRANKLIN PART 2 28-0 OREGON DUCKS IN EUGENEpic.twitter.com/gZRUXASYEz — SportsTalk (@TheSportsTalk0) September 23, 2023

Colorado was also clearly outmatched against the defensive line of Oregon, who harassed star Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders all day long, leading to his first statistically mediocre game of the season. It’s certainly hard to pin the lack of offensive production on Sanders when you consider he was sacked seven times during the game and was seemingly duress instantaneously after the snap. Sanders ended the day with a fairly impressive stat line given the circumstances, completing 22/33 passes, for 159 yards, and the team’s lone touchdown.

While Sanders was impressive through adversity, it was also notable that he did seem to have some mental errors in his usually unshakable style of play. There were multiple occasions where Sanders should have stepped up into the pocket but instead attempted to fall back which lead to multiple sacks.

Again Oregon gets to Shedeur Sanders. That’s 4 sacks for Oregon against Colorado and it’s not even halftime… pic.twitter.com/MMpXRYnGWa — CJSSports (@CJSSports_) September 23, 2023

It was tough for Sanders to find an open man all day it seemed, and there were moments where he seemingly missed a window or delivered an off pass. Not that those instances would have ultimately changed the game, but it does give Sanders something to look at improving on for future battles.

It’s clear that Colorado is not quite an upper-echelon program…yet, but Shedeur Sanders is not one of the reasons why.

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire