Was Shedeur Sanders snubbed on the All-SWAC team? Deion Sanders responds

Deion Sanders was named SWAC coach of the year on Monday. His son, freshman quarterback Shedeur Sanders was named SWAC freshman of the year.

But, there can only be one first-team quarterback, and the SWAC chose Alabama A&M's Aqeel Glass for the spot and the conference's player of the year award.

Jackson State, which is second in the SWAC in points per game with 29.2, didn't have any first-team all-conference selections on offense. And Sanders made sure to let reporters know he has an issue with that.

"We don't have not one offensive player? Now how is that possible?" Sanders asked. "And with what this young man accomplished, forget that he's my son, what he accomplished in the SWAC this year as a freshman. Don't punish him because he's a freshman. Give him what he should have coming. And I just thought he should have been the quarterback."

Glass led the SWAC in passing yards (3,658) and touchdowns (36) and had seven interceptions.

Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders throws a pass against Tennessee State during the Southern Heritage Classic NCAA college football game in Memphis, Tenn., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian via AP)

Sanders led the SWAC in completion percentage (68.7) and efficiency rating (160.7). Sanders threw for 2,971 yards and 28 touchdowns against five interceptions

Jackson State beat Alabama A&M 61-15 when they went head to head Oct. 9. That win was on the road during Alabama A&M's homecoming. Jackson State left a pink scooter at midfield for A&M coach Connell Maynor, who had ribbed Sanders for his foot injury entering the game.

"I don't want to hear freshman of the year. That's automatic. We knew that." Sanders said. "But he should've been (first-team All-SWAC), and I'm not dismissing Mr. Glass because I think that guy is a pro and I hope he goes pro because that's just what I want for him and I think he can do it, but Shedeur balled and every last one of y'all know what he brings as a freshman."

Jackson State had four first-team all-SWAC selections in defensive end James Houston, linebacker Aubrey Miller, defensive lineman Antwan Owens, and return specialist Isaiah Bolden.

Story continues

Shedeur Sanders, defensive back Shilo Sanders, offensive lineman Tony Gray, receiver Keith Corbin III and linebacker Keonte Hampton were picked for the second team.

"Not one offensive guy? Not even one of our receivers? Wow," Sanders said. "That's unbelievable. We've got to stop that foolishness and call it for what it is man...ain't nobody care about the second team. Nobody even goes that far.

"We don't even know who lost the Super Bowl last year. We know about Tom Brady, but we don't know who lost. So I don't care about no second team, I don't even read that far."

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Deion Sanders believes son Shedeur Sanders snubbed on All-SWAC team