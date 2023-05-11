Shedeur Sanders sits No. 8 in College Sports Wire’s post-spring Pac-12 QB rankings

The Pac-12 Conference is absolutely loaded with quarterback talent for the 2023 campaign. Cam Rising returned to Utah. Michael Penix Jr. came back to Washington and Bo Nix decided to play one more year at Oregon.

The 2023 Heiman Trophy winner and 2024 repeat favorite Caleb Williams is still at USC and is already being discussed as the top pick in the 2024 NFL draft. Oh, and we haven’t even discussed DJ Uiagalelei, who transferred from Clemson to Oregon State.

Patrick Conn of College Sports Wire compiled his post-spring football Pac-12 QB rankings and Buffs fans might not be thrilled with the landing spot of Shedeur Sanders, but keep in mind that this conference is loaded at the QB position.

Shedeur Sanders is ranked No. 8 in this list, and here’s what Conn wrote about head coach Deion Sanders’ son:

Sanders followed his father, Coach Prime, from Jackson State to Colorado and is expected to be the starting quarterback for the Buffs. At Jackson State, the younger Sanders threw for 6,983 yards and 70 touchdowns while completing 68% of his passes. Adding in Travis Hunter should certainly help his cause in 2023.

It’s quite the jump from Jackson State to the Pac-12, but the Buffs have built a loaded offense for Shedeur Sanders. Jayden de Laura from Arizona and Cam Ward from Washington State were also ahead of him, but it’s early, and a lot can change.

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

More Football!

New Colorado WR Xavier Weaver's highlights at South Florida Buffs QB commit Danny O'Neil helping recruit other big-name prospects to Colorado PHOTOS: Colorado's post-spring football transfer pickups

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire