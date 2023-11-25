Shedeur Sanders officially ruled out for Colorado’s season finale at Utah

As expected, Colorado will be without starting quarterback Shedeur Sanders in its season finale at Utah on Saturday, per multiple reports.

Sanders left last week’s game at Washington State early with multiple injuries and was considered day-to-day heading into the Buffs’ 2023 finale. But with Colorado no longer in contention for a bowl bid, head coach Deion Sanders played it safe and pulled the plug on his son’s junior season.

True freshman Ryan Staub will likely start in Shedeur’s place in the Buffs’ final Pac-12 game. The California product threw for 56 yards on 5-of-14 passing in relief of Shedeur last week. Walk-on Gavin Kuld, a junior college transfer, also saw a few snaps against Washington State.

In his first year at Colorado, Shedeur set the school’s single-season passing yards record (3,230) while throwing for 27 touchdowns and only three interceptions. The current expectation is that Shedeur will stay in Boulder for another season before declaring for the 2025 NFL draft.

#CUBuffs have confirmed QB Shedeur Sanders will not play in today's season finale at Utah. Sanders set a new #Buffs single-season passing yards record in his first year in Boulder. Though 10 games in the regular season before leaving the Washington State game in the first half,… — Adam Munsterteiger (@adamcm777) November 25, 2023

