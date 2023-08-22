Shedeur Sanders named one of college football’s top five ‘most intriguing’ quarterbacks

The buzz around Shedeur Sanders has been going into high gear, especially with the season almost here. He transferred from Jackson State and followed his father, Deion Sanders, to Colorado, and the junior quarterback has even received some Heisman Trophy buzz.

Pat Forde of Sports Illustrated ranked his top 25 most intriguing college football QBs and Sanders made the list at No. 5. Forde’s top pick was USC’s Caleb Williams (no surprise), followed North Carolina’s Drake Maye, Texas QB Quinn Ewers and Sam Hartman, the former Wake Forest starter who’s now at Notre Dame.

After that, Sanders slides in. Here’s what Forde wrote about the Jackson State transfer:

Nepo baby or rising star? The son of the No. 1 guy on the Most Intriguing Coaches list is part of the purported Louis Vuitton talent infusion in Boulder. Sanders has a lot on his shoulders, arriving from FCS Jackson State and jumping into the power-conference fray. Having thrown for nearly 7,000 yards and 70 touchdowns in two seasons playing for his pops, Shedeur is now the centerpiece of dad Deion’s much-anticipated makeover of Colorado football. With all eyes focused on the Buffaloes in opening games against TCU and Nebraska, Coach Prime and Little Prime will likely sink or swim together.

Will it work out? That’s the biggest question in Boulder.

Nonetheless, at least Colorado’s revolving door at quarterback can stop spinning after a frustrating 2022 campaign.

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire