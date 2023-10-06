Shedeur Sanders missing from CBS Sports’ latest QB power rankings

At the beginning of the season, Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders was a Heisman candidate and the talk of the country as the Buffs started 3-0. Colorado was in the AP Top 25 and Sanders was skyrocketing up NFL draft boards.

Now, after back-to-back losses, the Sanders disrespect is beginning to take place for some reason. In the Tom Fornelli of CBS Sports’ latest QB power rankings, Sanders was missing entirely and wasn’t even listed as an honorable mention.

Here’s a look at Fornelli’s list from 1-10, plus the honorable mentions:

Honorable mentions: Drew Allar, Penn State; Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss; Dillon Gabriel, Oklahoma; Drake Maye, North Carolina; Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland.

Sanders arguably belongs on this list easily. As of Friday, he has thrown for 1,781 yards with 15 touchdowns and just two interceptions, and he has three games with four touchdown passes and has another two scores in the rushing game.

CU’s two losses came to Oregon and USC, both top-10 teams. Even against the Trojans, he threw for 371 yards with four scores, albeit USC’s defense has been patchy.

Still, it’s a surprise to see Sanders not on this list.

