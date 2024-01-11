Shedeur Sanders, Jordan Seaton persuading Alabama players to join the Buffs

Longtime Alabama head coach Nick Saban rocked the college football world on Wednesday as multiple reports confirmed he’s retiring.

In his 17 years with the Crimson Tide, Saban won over 200 games and six national championships. He also led LSU to a national title in 2003.

After the news broke, Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders and several other icons of the sport congratulated Saban on his retirement.

Meanwhile, now that Alabama players have a 30-day window to enter the transfer portal, some Buffs players are already working to bring some Crimson Tide talent to Boulder. Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, five-star incoming freshman Jordan Seaton and wide receiver Jaylen Ellis were among those who took to social media:

👀 Alabama players tap n — Shedeur Sanders (@ShedeurSanders) January 10, 2024

If you go to Alabama why not come to Boulder now😁 — E L L I S (@J4ylenellis) January 11, 2024

Especially if u on scout or 2nd team like wyd wit ur life u don’t love ur folks slim ??! Come Make History https://t.co/qrwb4rc6ki — Jordan Seaton (@JordanSeaton_) January 11, 2024

Hey Alabama players, Boulder isn’t actually that cold and we get more days of sun per year than Miami. Just wanna put that tidbit out there. — Ralphie Report (@RalphieReport) January 11, 2024

Coach Prime looking at that Bama roster like… pic.twitter.com/n0QKEDeqdE — Mat Smith (@RealMatSmith) January 10, 2024

Deion is about to have a field day with the Alabama players who enter the portal — Barstool Colorado (@CUBarstool) January 10, 2024

Shedeur Sanders recruiting Alabama players to Colorado already 👀 pic.twitter.com/C6sC7FWruI — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 11, 2024

If I was them Alabama players I would’ve been on a plane to Colorado TONIGHT!!!! — Hendrixx (@TheReal_TeeJayy) January 11, 2024

https://twitter.com/TheNathonian/status/1745228840413122977

Half the Alabama team probably packing for Colorado rn pic.twitter.com/zuj9MlqVOz — Mostly Eagles Tweets  (@MostlyEagles) January 10, 2024

Any Alabama players hitting the transfer portal. Colorado has a spot for you! Congratulations to the 🐐 https://t.co/z4QRkhmrKk — NoSkoZone (@noskozone) January 10, 2024

Saban gone. I expect a lot of Alabama talent to go to Colorado — Coach Aaron (@coachaaron479) January 10, 2024

