Shedeur Sanders, Jordan Seaton persuading Alabama players to join the Buffs

Jack Carlough
·2 min read
Longtime Alabama head coach Nick Saban rocked the college football world on Wednesday as multiple reports confirmed he’s retiring.

In his 17 years with the Crimson Tide, Saban won over 200 games and six national championships. He also led LSU to a national title in 2003.

After the news broke, Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders and several other icons of the sport congratulated Saban on his retirement.

Meanwhile, now that Alabama players have a 30-day window to enter the transfer portal, some Buffs players are already working to bring some Crimson Tide talent to Boulder. Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, five-star incoming freshman Jordan Seaton and wide receiver Jaylen Ellis were among those who took to social media:

https://twitter.com/TheNathonian/status/1745228840413122977

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire