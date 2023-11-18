Shedeur Sanders injury update: Colorado QB left Washington State game after latest sack

Colorado quarterback and Jackson State transfer Shedeur Sanders left Friday's Buffaloes game with an apparent injury in the second quarter and did not return in a 56-14 loss to Washington State.

Sanders had previously briefly left the game in the first quarter, and was replaced by backup quarterback Ryan Staub on the next series. Sanders returned to the game and completed 6 of 10 passes for 86 yards, including a 45-yard touchdown to Travis Hunter, before suffering the injury that would ultimately knock him out of the game in the second quarter.

Staub replaced Sanders and went 5 for 16 for 56 yards in the game. Backup Gavin Kuld also got snaps, completing 1 of 3 attempts for 22 yards and an interception.

Ryan Staub enters for Sanders after an apparent injury pic.twitter.com/v0WIz6YTyd — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 18, 2023

So far this year, Sanders has 3,230 passing yards, 27 passing touchdowns, four rushing touchdowns and three interceptions.

Here's the latest update on Sanders' injury:

Shedeur Sanders injury update

Sanders was spotted on the sidelines in street clothes during the second half of the game.

“[Shedeur] had some numbness in his hand and couldn’t really grip the ball,” father and coach Deion Sanders said after the game. “But then that second hit he just got rolled up on. We decided not to send him back out.”

The hit that ultimately caused Sanders to leave the game occurred on a botched snap in the second quarter:

Shedeur Sanders is hurt for the second time tonight. He got hit in the back of the head with a knee after getting a snap he wasn’t expecting.#GoBuffs pic.twitter.com/0AZETz6cuK — The Draft Network (@TheDraftNetwork) November 18, 2023

How many times has Shedeur Sanders been sacked?

Sanders has taken 52 sacks in 2023, the most of any quarterback in the country — so much so that Deion Sanders was asked if he considered shutting Shedeur Sanders down for the rest of the season due to Colorado's elimination from bowl eligibility and his injuries.

"Shedeur's not that kind of player that he wants to shut down," Deion Sanders said. "I haven't talked to him about it, but I'm pretty sure he wants to finish with his teammates."

Colorado concludes its season at No. 22 Utah on Friday, Dec. 1.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Shedeur Sanders injury update: Colorado QB left WSU game after sack