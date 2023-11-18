Shedeur Sanders hurt, Deion Sanders' Colorado team clinches losing record

A season that started with such promise for Deion Sanders at Colorado has turned into a major disappointment.

Colorado lost its seventh game on Friday night, clinching a losing record and ensuring that the Buffaloes will not play in a bowl game.

The loss was particularly ugly: Colorado and Washington State entered Friday night's game tied for last place in the Pac-12, and Washington State obliterated Colorado 56-14, leaving no doubt that Colorado is the worst team in the conference.

"We're falling short of what we're capable of," Sanders said, via ESPN. "That's the part of this that's tough to digest. We've got high expectations here, so this is tremendously disappointing."

Sanders' son and starting quarterback, Shedeur Sanders, has been sacked 52 times this season, the most of any quarterback in the country, and the hits kept coming on Friday night. He was eventually knocked out of the game with what appeared to be a wrist injury.

"He had some numbness in his hand and couldn't really grip the ball," Deion Sanders said. "But then that second hit he just got rolled up on. We decided not to send him back out."

Colorado won its first three games but is 1-7 since then. Sanders' team closes its season next week at No. 22 Utah.