Shedeur Sanders finds Travis Hunter to give Jackson State the lead
The combination that will be in Boulder in 2023 connected on Saturday in the fourth quarter of the Celebration Bowl for Jackson State.
Shedeur Sanders threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to five-star recruit Travis Hunter and the Tigers took a 27-26 lead as they looked to finish an undefeated season against a rugged North Carolina Central team/
Deion Sanders had Jackson State go for a 2-point conversion but Shedeur Sanders was sacked and the game remained at a one-point difference.
JSU! Shedeur Sanders ➡️ Travis Hunter for the 18 yard TD! #CelebrationBowl pic.twitter.com/whTZh2agnv
— 𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 @𝗙𝗧𝗕𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗱𝟳 (@FTBeard7) December 17, 2022
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell was at the game.
Roger Goodell showed up to support his nephew Charlton Goodell at the Cricket Celebration Bowl 🙌 @GoJSUTigersFB pic.twitter.com/N87Aj4lRAa
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 17, 2022
Charlton Goodell is a 6-foot-1, 290-pound sophomore for the Tigers.