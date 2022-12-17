Shedeur Sanders finds Travis Hunter to give Jackson State the lead

Barry Werner
·1 min read

The combination that will be in Boulder in 2023 connected on Saturday in the fourth quarter of the Celebration Bowl for Jackson State.

Shedeur Sanders threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to five-star recruit Travis Hunter and the Tigers took a 27-26 lead as they looked to finish an undefeated season against a rugged North Carolina Central team/

Deion Sanders had Jackson State go for a 2-point conversion but Shedeur Sanders was sacked and the game remained at a one-point difference.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell was at the game.

Charlton Goodell is a 6-foot-1, 290-pound sophomore for the Tigers.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire

Recommended Stories