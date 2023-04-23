Shedeur Sanders electrifies sold-out Folsom in CU Buffs spring game

Fans, alumni and media came out to Folsom Field on Saturday for the Colorado Buffaloes’ spring game. The game was sold out, and the world got a nationally televised look at new head coach Deion Sanders’ program.

Coach Prime’s son and first-team quarterback Shedeur Sanders was one of the biggest players to keep an eye on after he followed his father from Jackson State.

His first set of stats was impressive for the Buffs, and hopefully, this is a sign of more big things to come. Shedeur Sanders went 16-for-19 with 219 yards and two passing touchdowns. On top of that, he added a rushing score as well, which is terrific news for offensive coordinator Sean Lewis.

That'll do it for the action here at Folsom Field today. Plenty of coverage to come in the @DenverGazette. Shedeur Sanders' final stats from today:

16-for-19 for 219, 2 TDs (1 7-yard rush TD as well) #CUBuffs — Tyler King (@King_TylerB) April 22, 2023

Sanders connected with Travis Hunter on a touchdown pass and he also threw a deep ball dime to Montana Lemonious-Craig, who also showed out on Saturday.

Many players didn't return to Colorado after Deion Sanders was hired. Montana Lemonious-Craig wasn't one of them, and he makes a 39-yard snag off the throw from Shedeur Sanders 🏈pic.twitter.com/MjLoo5rHJS — 247Sports (@247Sports) April 22, 2023

Yes, it was the spring game, but Sanders flashed the entire package on Saturday. Coming off of a neverending Buffs QB cycle, it’s refreshing to see somebody step up and throw with such ease.

For his “first” appearance in a Buffs uniform, Sanders played well, and there will be a ton of hype and buzz surrounding him by the time the 2023 season kicks off.

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

More Football!

What we learned schematically about Colorado from the spring game Best Twitter reactions from Colorado football's 2023 spring game Highlights from CU Buffs football's 2023 spring game

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire