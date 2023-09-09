Shedeur Sanders drops Deion Sanders dance in blowout win over Nebraska

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders runs onto the field with his team.

Deion Sanders led Colorado to a 36-14 victory over Nebraska in Week 2, with plenty of exciting moments for fans to enjoy. There were bodyguard shirts, a pregame sleepover and, of course, an iconic dance getting a beautiful rendition.

As for the game, Shedeur Sanders managed to throw for 393 yards and score two touchdowns through the air and one touchdown on the ground in the win over Nebraska. After Saturday's performance, Sanders once again has thrown his name into the Heisman Trophy candidate conversation.

Here are the best moments from an instant Colorado classic.

Heisman hopeful does the Deion Sanders dance

Colorado's quarterback, Shedeur Sanders, pays tribute to his coach and father by performing Deion's signature dance after scoring a touchdown. It was a sweet moment that typifies this wondrous season.

Coach Prime Slept in office night before game

Sanders told FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff that he started the game day after a good night's sleep in his office.

“I slept in my office. I wanted to wake up and see the stadium. I wanted to see it empty then see the transformation,” Sanders said.

"I slept in my office. I wanted to wake up and see the stadium. I wanted to see it empty then see the transformation," Sanders said.

Coach Prime's bodyguard dons epic t-shirt

During the Colorado-Nebraska halftime interview on FOX, Deion Sanders' bodyguard was spotted wearing a shirt with a clear message.

A party at Folsom Field

Deion Sanders made his home debut at Folsom Field which drew in 53,241 fans, the largest crowd since 2008. The game tickets were priced at around $400 and Colorado fans celebrated their victory over Nebraska by storming the field.

Colorado fans celebrated their victory over Nebraska by storming the field.

