Shedeur Sanders dazzling during spring ball

The Colorado Buffaloes’ new-look football program kicked off spring practice in March, and the hype is brewing out of control in Boulder. Despite going 1-11 this past season, Deion Sanders has changed the culture of the program instantly.

One player who should be a major headline all year long is quarterback Shedeur Sanders, the son of head coach Deion Sanders who transferred from Jackson State and is expected to be one of the better QBs in the Pac-12.

Shedeur Sanders is also going to be working with Tom Brady this offseason, and he will have a ton of weapons in Colorado, including two-way talent Travis Hunter.

He has already been making some impressive throws so far in spring practice, as you can see below:

Colorado’s new QB put up massive numbers at Jackson State last season, throwing for 3,396 yards with 36 touchdowns and six interceptions with a 158.7 QB rating.

Shedeur Sanders has even been discussed as a Heisman Trophy candidate, and it will be interesting to see how he makes the jump to the FBS and a Power Five school such as Colorado.

