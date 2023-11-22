Shedeur Sanders considered day-to-day ahead of Colorado’s season finale

The punishment that Shedeur Sanders has taken all season finally reached a breaking point in Colorado’s Week 12 game at Washington State. After experiencing numbness in his right hand and later injuring his ankle, the most-sacked quarterback in major college football exited the 56-14 loss early.

Ahead of the Buffaloes’ season finale at Utah this weekend, CU head coach Deion Sanders provided a less-than-encouraging update on his son.

“Shedeur is not feeling well right now,” Coach Prime said Tuesday. “It’s a day-by-day situation with Shedeur. We’re praying that he gets healthy and he’s able to play because he is who he is. When he’s on the field, we have a tremendous chance to win.”

If Shedeur is unable to play, backup Ryan Staub will likely get the start. The true freshman from California threw for 56 yards on 5-of-14 passing against Washington State in his second appearance of the season.

“Staub, he’s been getting a lot of work anyway the last several weeks,” Coach Prime said. “Prayerfully he can digest the playbook, digest what we expect of him, so he could go out and perform if he’s called upon.”

Gavin Kuld, a junior college transfer, also saw a few snaps under center in Pullman.

As BuffZone’s Pat Rooney suggested, it may be in Shedeur’s best interest to sit out the season finale. The Buffs are no longer fighting for a bowl game and an additional injury could be detrimental to his — and Colorado’s — future.

