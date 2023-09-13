Shedeur Sanders ahead of Bo Nix, Michael Penix Jr. in updated CBS Sports QB rankings

It didn’t take long for Shedeur Sanders to prove himself at the Power Five level. After coming to Colorado from Jackson State, many national analysts assumed it would take time for him to adjust.

Well, Sanders has proven those doubters quite wrong, to say the least. Through two games, the junior quarterback owns over 900 passing yards, six touchdowns and zero interceptions. More importantly, the Buffs are 2-0 ahead of Saturday’s matchup with Colorado State.

Tom Fornelli of CBS Sports dropped his updated college football QB rankings on Wednesday and Sanders cracked the top five. See where CBS Sports ranks Sanders among college football’s best QBs:

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

After missing the Jayhawks’ first game of the season, Daniels impressed with 277 passing yards and two touchdowns against Illinois last week.

Tyler Van Dyke, Miami

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Van Dyke threw for 374 yards and five touchdowns in Miami’s 48-33 win over Texas A&M.

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Nix certainly hasn’t played poorly so far this season, but other QBs have simply been better.

For more on Nix, check out Ducks Wire

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Maye fell five spots to No. 7 in this week’s rankings.

For more on Maye, check out Tar Heels Wire

Jordan Travis, Florida State

Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Travis “looked pretty mediocre” last week against Southern Miss, according to Fornelli.

Michael Penix Jr., Washington

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington southpaw put together consecutive 400-yard passing games to start the season.

Shedeur Sanders, Colorado

(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Here’s what Fornelli wrote on Sanders:

Sanders wasn’t included in our preseason rankings, but it hasn’t taken him much time to climb to the top five. If Heisman ballots were handed out today, Sanders would win. Not only is Sanders producing on the field (451.5 yards per game, seven total TDs), but he’s generating hype and attention off it. All these things matter in the QB Power Rankings.

Sam Hartman, Notre Dame

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Through three games, Hartman has thrown for 10 touchdowns and zero interceptions.

For more on Hartman, check out Fighting Irish Wire

Caleb Williams, USC

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

With USC winning three straight blowouts to begin the season, last year’s Heisman Trophy winner has played only six fourth-quarter snaps so far.

For more on Williams, check out Trojans Wire

Quinn Ewers, Texas

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

Ewers’ stock rose tremendously over the weekend as he led Texas past Alabama.

For more on Ewers, check out Longhorns Wire

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire