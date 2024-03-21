Shedeur Sanders affirms ‘great relationship’ with offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur

Shedeur Sanders met with the media for the first time this spring on Wednesday and many things were said that caught the ears of Colorado football fans.

One of the most attention-grabbing quotes came when the senior quarterback was asked about newly promoted offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur. Shurmur, known for his NFL experience, joined Colorado’s staff last year as an offensive analyst before overtaking offensive play-calling duties from now-San Diego State head coach Sean Lewis late in the season.

While the change didn’t result in too much of a difference, Sanders and Colorado head coach Deion Sanders stayed by Shurmur’s side. Months later, it’s obvious that the feelings haven’t changed.

“He understands me as a person, I feel like that’s the main thing with anybody,” Shedeur said. “You got to have somebody that understands you, somebody that you don’t have to change or you don’t have to act any type of way… Coach Pat, we have a great relationship. He understands me, he accepts me for who I am. I feel like that’s the most important thing.”

Shedeur’s strong connection with Shurmur offers optimism that Colorado’s offense will be a more consistent unit throughout the Buffs’ first season back in the Big 12 Conference.

