Shedeur Sanders accounts for three Jackson State touchdowns in first half

Jackson State fell behind North Carolina Central 10-0 in the Celebration Bowl on Saturday.

Shedeur Sanders and the Tigers came roaring back to take a 21-17 lead at halftime.

Sanders threw touchdown passes of 24 yards and 85 yards before using his legs on a 7-yard run to give the Tigers the four-point lead after the PAT.

This is going to be the final game for Shedeur Sanders and his dad, Coach Deion Sanders before they head to the University of Colorado.

The Tigers were looking to complete a perfect season with their 13th win.

Shedeur Sanders had thrown for 178 yards and rushed for 34 in the first 30 minutes.

Shedeur Sanders ➡️ DJ Stevens@GoJSUTigersFB answers back‼️ pic.twitter.com/lq883RVL65 — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) December 17, 2022

Shedeur Sanders with the dime ➡️ Kevin Coleman Jr. with the speed 💨 A beautiful 85-yard TD for Jackson State 👏 pic.twitter.com/2aV3zKisOw — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) December 17, 2022

